Once sampled, farms will receive their soil analysis results and recommendations after four to six weeks through the post or by email from NRM the analysis contractor.

Over 70,000 fields in Zone 2 have been sampled to date with the current focus on intensive farmland which is more likely to receive nutrient applications early in the season. It is anticipated that Zone 2 completion will be early spring 2024.

In addition to the soil analysis results, farmers will receive access to farm maps through DAERA online services which will include details of the nutrient, pH and soil organic matter levels in each field; identify areas within fields prone to nutrient loss via runoff to waterways; and an estimate of the amount of carbon stored in their soils, hedgerows and trees. Training on Nutrient Management and the role of carbon on farms will be provided to all farmers by CAFRE. This will be offered in both online and face-to-face formats and more information on this is available at www.cafre.ac.uk

RPS staff setting out for a day of soil sample collection, Baronscourt, Omagh. (Photo courtesy of Brian Moore)

As the end of the closed period approaches farmers who have not yet been sampled are requested to inform RPS, the sampling contractors, if and when they are planning to spread slurry and apply fertiliser in order to assist with the soil sampling schedule and ensure samples are not collected within 6 weeks of application. Please contact by telephone (028 96928388) or by email [email protected]

Further information:

A set of Frequently Asked Questions is available for more information on the Scheme and also the Schemes Privacy Notice from www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/soil-nutrient-health-scheme-frequently-asked-questions