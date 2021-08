Solid trade for all stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,250 for a 612kg AA at £2.04 per kg and to a top of £2.65 per kilo for a Lim 374kg at £990.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,010 for a 458kg BB at £2.21 per kg and to a top of £2.35 per kilo for a Char 340kg at £800.

Fat Cows were also a very solid trade selling to a top price of £1,290 for a 688kg Lim at £1.88 per kilo.

Cows & Calves were an excellent trade topping at £1,650 for an AA cow with a quality Lim calf at foot.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; AA,612kg at £1,250 = 2.04p; AA,442kg at £880 = 1.99p; AA,524kg at £1,010 = 1.93p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,374kg at £990 = 2.65p; Lim,388kg at £880 = 2.27p; Lim,424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Lim,444kg at £840 = 1.89p; Lim,376kg at £990 = 2.63p; Lim,354kg at £890 = 2.51p; Lim,460kg at £1,080 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; FKV,400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Char,398kg at £940 = 2.36p; Char,420kg at £960 = 2.29p; Char,364kg at £820 = 2.25p; Char,358kg at £790 = 2.21p; Limavady producer; Char,510kg at £1,200 = 2.35p; Lim 512kg at £1,220 = 2.38p; Char,506kg at £1,220 = 2.41p; Lim,528kg at £1,190 = 2.25p; Macosquin producer; Sim,492kg at £890 = 1.81p; Magherafelt producer; Sim,384kg at £980 = 2.55p; Sim,394kg at £890 = 2.26p; Sim,394kg at £890 = 2.26p; Lim,402kg at £980 = 2.44p; Sim,410kg at £950 = 2.32p; Sim,364kg at £950 = 2.61p; Ahoghill producer; Her,442kg at £800 = 1.81p; Her,446kg at £780 = 1.75p; St,524kg at £900 = 1.72p; St,498kg at £890 = 1.79p; Her,419kg at £760 = 1.81p.

Heifers: Garvagh producer; Lim,458kg at £1,010 = 2.21p; Lim,326kg at £580 = 1.78p; Garvagh producer; Ch,340kg at £800 = 2.35p; Donemana producer; AA,512kg at £950 = 1.86p; AA,500kg at £940 = 1.88p; Eglinton producer; Lim,480kg at £1,000 = 2.08p; Lim,442kg at £890 = 2.01p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,366kg at £700 = 1.91p; Lim,326kg at £590 = 1.81p; Donemana producer; Ch,454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Char,390kg at £810 = 2.08p; BB,398kg at £740 = 1.86p; Draperstown producer; Lim,404kg at £790 = 1.96p; Lim,442kg at £890 = 2.01p; Ahoghill producer; Char,354kg at £690 = 1.95p; Dunloy producer; AA,374kg at £680 = 1.82p; AA,402kg at £680 = 1.69p; AA,452kg at £780 = 1.73p; AA,420kg at £750 = 1.79p; AA,346kg at £600 = 1.73p; AA,354kg at £620 = 1.75p.

An excellent show of over 2,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 31st July. 550 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £171.00. Over 1,500 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £118.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy Weight: Swatragh producer; 30kg at £118.00 = 3.93p; Limavady producer; 26.75kg at £114.00 = 4.26p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £112.50 = 4.33p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £108.50 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 26.8kg at £107.50 = 4.01p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £107.00 = 4.46p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £106.00 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £105.50 = 4.22p; Dungiven producer; 25.6kg at £105.00 = 4.10p; Moneymore producer; 24.9kg at £104.50 = 4.20p; Moneymore producer; 24kg at £104.00 = 4.33p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £104.00 = 4.16p; Craigbane producer; 24kg at £103.50 = 4.31p; Draperstown producer; 24.5kg at £103.00 = 4.20p; Garvagh producer; 24.6kg at £103.00 = 4.19p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £103.00 = 4.20p.

Mid-weight: Garvagh producer; 23kg at £103.00 =4.48p; Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £102.50 = 4.40p;

Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Aghadowey producer; 23.3kg at £101.50 = 4.36p; Ahoghill producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Limavady producer; 23.75kg at £100.00 = 4.21p; Draperstown producer; 22.8kg at £99.50 = 4.36p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £99.50 = 4.19p; Garvagh producer; 23.4kg at £99.50 = 4.25p; Swatragh producer; 22.7kg at 98.50 = 4.34p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p; Balllymoney producer; 20.5kg at £98.50 = 4.80p; Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £98.50 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p; Cookstown producer; 21kg at £98.00 = 4.67p; Crumlin producer; 21.9kg at £98.00 = 4.47p.

Light Weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 19.4kg at £85.00 = 4.38p; Crumlin producer; 18.6kg at £85.00 = 4.57p; Slaughtmanus producer; 18kg at £82.00 = 4.56p; Portglenone producer; 18.2kg at £82.00 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 18kg at £80.00 = 4.44p; Draperstown producer; 17.4kg at £79.50 = 4.57p; Draperstown producer; 17.4kg at £78.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £77.00 = 4.40p; Desertmartin producer; 15.25kg at £77.50 = 5.08p; Dungiven producer; 13.75kg at £73.00 = 5.31p; Kilrea producer; 16kg at £73.00 = 4.56p.

Fat Ewes: Portglenone producer £171; Coleraine producer £168; Ballycastle producer £154.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

Thursday evenings sale produced an excellent trade for 500 quality sheep that were presented at our weekly Breeding Sheep Sale.

Quality Ewe Lambs topped at £118.00

Quality Hoggets topped at £228.00