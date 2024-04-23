Solid trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, heifers selling to £1920
Bullocks and bulls to £1540 and 350ppk.
Fat cows to £1175.
Bullock and bull prices: A Castlederg farmer 635kgs £1540, 535kgs £1360, 480kgs £1235; D G Britton Donemana 460kgs £1460, 420kgs £1300, 365kgs £1280 and £1170; 410kgs £1210, 310kgs £910, 285kgs £800; D Lindsay Sion Mills 550kgs £1350, 520kgs £1140, 455kgs £1080; William Ballantine Glenhull 475kgs £1300 and £1100; M Hill Donemana 315kgs £915 and S Donaghey Donemana 465kgs £1085.
Smaller bullocks sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices: N Dooher Donemana 705kgs £1920, 545kgs £1485, 645kgs £1300, 570kgs £1290, 465kgs £1285; P Devine Strawhill 565kgs £1590, 555kgs £1490; W Hawkes Castlederg 520kgs £1345, 515kgs £1195, 490kgs £1180 and £1165; Ms S Miller Newtownstewart 435kgs £1255, 460kgs £1100; R Wauchope Strabane 480kgs £1190; William Ballantine Glenhull 470kgs £1140, 480kgs £1135, 500kgs £1115; D Lindsay Sion Mills 465kgs £1100 and L Finlay Strabane 295kgs £910.
Smaller heifers sold from £380 up.