Solid trade for cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, heifers selling to £2720

Another solid trade at Newtownstewart Mart with heifers selling to £2720 (£2030 over weight and 394ppk).

Bullocks selling to £2430 (£1875 over weight and 438ppk).

Fat cows to £2410 and 308ppk.

Heifer prices: N Kee Douglas Bridge 690kgs £2720, 640kgs £2465, 655kgs £2545, 600kgs £2220, 580kgs £2125, 525kgs £2085; R Allison Killymore 625kgs £2410; William McKean Fyfin 635kgs £2370, 660kgs £2280, 560kgs £2185, 620kgs £2060, 595kgs £2040, 500kgs £2040, 515kgs £2030 570kgs £1990; R S Moore Newtownstewart 470kgs £1890, 425kgs £1715, 405kgs £1690, 440kgs £1545; J J Halcrow Claudy 450kgs £1705 and £1560, 410kgs £1620; 440kgs £1600, 350kgs £1490, 400kgs £1480 and T Semple Castlederg 400kgs £1345, 370kgs £1305.

Other heifers sold from £950 up.

Bullock prices: J F Devine Donemana 550kgs £2430 and £2400, 490kgs £2290, 470kgs £1960; R Allison Killymore 560kgs £2250, 465kgs £1880; M Moore Drumquin 570kgs £2240; Martin Devine Artigarvan 465kgs £1970 and T Semple Castlederg 390kgs £1535 and £1485.

Other bullocks sold from £1045 up.

Fat cows: N Kee Douglas Bridge 770kgs £308 and £298 and A Devine Donemana 810kgs £298, 690kgs £279.

Sheep

A full yard of sheep, lambs selling to £170 and fat ewes to £248.

A Donald 30kgs £170; 25kgs £162; A Reid 25kgs £158; Shane McMenamin 25kgs 3154; Patk Devlin 24.50kgs £152; Chris Duffy 25kgs £149; Neil McIlwaine 25kgs £148; D McFarland 24.50kgs £148; 21.50kgs £133; A Morris 24kgs £146; R G Pollock 23kgs £145; A McFarland 23.50kgs £143; P McFarland 23.50kgs £141; 22kgs £141; Dean McNamee 23kgs £140.50; P Devine 23.50kgs £140.50; Leo Dolan 23.50kgs £139; A Robb 22.50kgs £137.50; R Hill 22.50kgs £136.50; M Lynch 21kgs £136; N Hemphill 19kgs £132; Jas McKernan 22kgs £131; T Stronge 20kgs £131; 18.50kgs £127 and £126 and A Buchanan 21kgs £129.

Other lambs sold from £100 up.

Fat ewes: N McIlwaine £248, £220, £164; K McNamee £232, £197, £190; John Doherty £214, £182 £176; S Gilfillan £202, £176; A Reid £192; A Robb £188, £148; M Lynch £154; L Furey £178; R S Moore £148; P McFarland £178; A McCullagh £168, £146 and R Scott £166, £144.

Other ewes sold from £72 up.