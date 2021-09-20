Solutions to deliver sustainable beef production

County Fermanagh countryside. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The webinar focuses on ‘Carbon – an opportunity and a challenge’ and will take place on Thursday 30 September, 8.00pm.

The webinar will be chaired by UFU senior policy officer, Aileen Lawson with a range of speakers including farmers, industry representatives, researchers and advisers.

Speakers for the third webinar in the series include, Dr. Elizabeth Magowan, Director of sustainable agri-food sciences at AFBI, Bill Harpur, suckler beef farmer from Portrush and Sinead Mathers CAFRE agri-environment adviser followed by Phelim Connolly, CAFRE agri-environment adviser.

The panel will discuss a range of topics including:

- A review of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and the key areas which beef farmers should focus on to both reduce emissions and capture carbon.

- The technologies and measures in place on the farm

- Benefits of completing a carbon benchmark

- How technologies and changes that have been proven over the years to improve efficiency on beef farms can also reduce carbon emissions.

Following the speakers’ presentations, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions during a live question and answer session. Joining the panel for the question and answer session is Aleathea Brown, senior technologist at CAFRE with responsibility for carbon technologies.