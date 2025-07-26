Some of the smaller exhibits at the cattle show held in Belfast (1860)

Returning to the reports which appeared in the News Letter in July 1860 concerning the sixth annual show of the North-East Agricultural Association in Belfast for a concluding review of the smaller implements and manufacturers at the show.

Another interesting focus in agricultural implements which were exhibited was that from Mr Gray of Police Square, Belfast.

The News Letter noted: “Mr Gray sustains his reputation as an implement manufacturer. He sends to the yard no fewer than sixty-four lots, most of them already known to farmers, but now improved in some respects. Premising that the collection is altogether a choice one, it is not necessary that we should do more than refer briefly to those articles in which improvements have been made within the last 12 months. And, first, with respect to the turn-rest ploughs, it was found that the rod heretofore used to work the board was too light for the purpose. This rod has now been greatly strengthened. The boards are made longer, to throw the soil over the better and lighten the draft; but in ploughs intended for heavy soil the boards are kept at the former length. A slight improvement has also been made in the made of attaching the gauge to the drill-plough, with the view of rendering it less easily deranged should the gauge come in contact with a stone. The heavy weight formerly put on the handle to make it easier in lifting, has been done away with as clumsy and inefficient, and the object aimed at has been apparently gained by an improvement in the rake itself. There are also in the collection some straw-cutters, turnip machines, grubbers, etc, of the ordinary description.”

Also exhibiting at the show in July 1860 was Messrs W and M Mulryne of 9 Montgomeru Street, Belfast.

The News Letter commented: “This firm of coach-builders exhibit three very handsome and well-finished vehicles. An exceedingly beautiful sporting dog-cart, silver mounted, with patent screw, slides, lamps, and aprons complete, is, perhaps, one of the best articles of the kind produced in Belfast for some time. It is completed in first-class style, while combining all that strength which is necessary to ensure durability. The others are two outside cars, silver mounted and otherwise well finished. They are real beauties as “Irish jaunting-cars”, and would secure a high price in England as a sort of curiosity; but here this class of cars are so plentiful, even though not of such good workmanship as those of the Messrs Mulryne, that they are not, as a consequence, so high in price; but, for a useful and handsome article, the car “with lamps and mats” can hardly; be surpassed. These all reflect great credit on the establishment of the Messrs Mulryne in which they have been manufactured.”

Of the exhibit of John G McGee and Company of High Street, Belfast, the News Letter commented: “The stand elegantly fitted by this firm, and surmounted by the Royal arms, was much frequented. Messrs John G McGee and Company exhibited, either as manufacturers or agents, a very large assortment of India-rubber waterproof garments, intended for the farm or for gentlemen's wear. The India-rubber capes, for farm-servants, are most useful articles; and the extremely low price at which they are sold has caused the demand for them to be very large. Several hundreds of them have been sold by the exhibitors within the last two or three weeks; and in a climate such as ours something of the kind must be had by those engaged in out-door occupations. They are very light, and do not impede the free action of the arms. The India-rubber door mats, a recent invention, almost imperishable, and are very agreeable under the feet. For many purposes, they are likely altogether to supersede the mats now in use.”

Meharg and Beck of Castle Street, Belfast also exhibited at the show. The News Letter noted: “Exhibit three of their rotating cooking ranges, patented by them within the last eighteen months. The advantages of the range are, that it, will roast, boil, fry, steam, and bake at the same time, with a very small quantity of fuel, and will yield a constant supply of hot water. It has a large oven, always at a regular heat; an excellent hot closet, or plate warmer; it will cook for from six to forty persons; is a perfect cure for smoky chimneys, requires no setting in in brickwork, and is portable and complete within itself. There is also in the same collection a variety of office stoves, extremely ornamental, and which are capable of being made perfectly air-tight.”