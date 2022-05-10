Someone in Northern Ireland sitting on £1M fortune as EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed

The ticket was purchased in the Belfast area, National Lottery has confirmed, and players are being urged to check (and double check) their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the lucky winner from the EuroMillions draw on 26 April 2022 has still to claim their prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning code on 26 April 2022 was XFGV 45262 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 23 October 2022 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, commented: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk

“Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.”

He continued: “Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

“You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

“If no one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

“By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

“This money helps support everything, from the local charity making a difference where you live, through to helping our nation’s athletes win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“To date, over £45BN has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2BN is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600M in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis,” Andy ended.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries, or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline, should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.ukPlayers can contact Camelot by telephoning the National Lottery Line during its normal operating hours.

Alternatively, players can email Camelot to confirm they intend to claim their prize but this email must be received at [email protected] no later than the end (before 12 midnight) of the 180-day claim period, and the claim must subsequently be made in person.

Under its licence Camelot has the discretion to pay prizes in respect of stolen, lost or destroyed National Lottery tickets only if the player has submitted a claim in writing within 30 days of the relevant draw.

If the player can provide sufficient evidence, Camelot will investigate and consider the validity of the claim. Camelot will then determine at its discretion whether the claim is valid and is able to pay the prize 180 days after the draw.