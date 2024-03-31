Sometimes it’s good to stir it up a bit why not try butterflying a leg of lamb

Sometimes though it’s good to stir it up a bit…Butterflying a leg of lamb, removing the bones in the middle, is a good way of speeding up the cooking process and is a lot easier to carve. Ask your butcher to this for you. To jazz it up a bit I like to glaze it through the cooking process. Tamarind, an Asian ingredient that adds sharpness to dishes. If you’ve ever read the ingredients of an HP sauce bottle tamarind is listed and gives it that distinctive zing. It’s readily available in supermarkets or Asian shops and in the recipe here is combined with soy, honey and ginger for a sweet and sour finish for the lamb. Roast the lamb on a high heat to seal off the fat then lower the heat. Keep brushing it with the glaze until the lamb is cooked. Add any remaining glaze to the cooking juices, simmer with chicken stock and thicken with cornflour to accompany the sliced meat.