South Down manufacturer secures its sixth Sammies’ Award

Ireland’s leading food to go manufacturer, Deli Lites has won yet another national award at the UK Sammie Awards, recognised as the Oscars in the sandwich and food to go industry awards.

The firm, launched in 1994 by co-founders, Brian and Jackie Reid took top prize in the highly competitive Hot Category for its premium Roast Mushroom, Truffle and Mascarpone Tosta. Deli Lites Food innovation and development manager, Donna McGuire, was also a nominee in the final of the Sandwich Designer of the Year’s Kings Fine Cooked Meats Gammon category.

The latest accolade brings to six the number of awards won by Deli Lites in The Sammies in recent years.

The winning gourmet sandwich was developed with airlines in mind and for the higher-end premium market in general.

Deli Lites’ Donna McGuire with her Caribbean-inspired" Hoggin’ The Mojo” sandwich which secured her a spot as finalist in UK Sammies, Sandwich Designer of the Year

Jackie Reid explained: “The product, created by our Innovation Team, was in many ways inspired by current global trends which place an increasing emphasis on gut health and great tasting, quality ingredients.

“We chose to use artisan Sourdough, along with truffle and mushrooms with the mascarpone adding a layer of pure luxury and premium indulgence.

“The standards within the Sammies continue to rise every year, so it was amazing to hear the judges were unanimous in awarding us the Hot Category Award which was open to any sandwich (not a range) marked by innovation in both the hot and cold sectors and including, sandwiches, wraps, baguettes and paninis.

“Obviously it’s great to win and to have Donna featuring as a finalist in the designer of the year category, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to see the very best within the sandwich and food to go sector from right across Britain and Northern Ireland.

“We always come away with fresh ideas to evolve our current product offering, which is based on an extensive use of local, Irish ingredients with an international twist.”

Donna’s entry, “Hoggin’ the Mojo”, was inspired by her Caribbean travels.

She said: “My creation was inspired by the bold, vibrant flavours I fell in love with during my travels in the Caribbean. I’ve always loved how sweet and savoury work together in the Caribbean cuisine, so I paired tender, high-quality gammon with candied papaya, a kick of Dijon mustard and finished it with a zingy mojo sauce all on thick-cut fresh bread to bring everything together for a delicious bite.”

She added: “Being a finalist is an honour and an exciting opportunity to showcase the innovation and creativity we explore here every day at Deli Lites.”

Deli Lites was in the company of an array of retail giants and household names including M&S, Starbucks, Greggs, Sainsbury and Caffe Nero.

The business, based on the outskirts of Newry, was set up by foodie entrepreneurs, Brian and Jackie Reid who drew inspiration from the New York deli scene and came to life after a six-week market research trip around Europe trip in a borrowed Peugeot 405.

Deli Lites is a privately owned producer of high-quality, chef-led fresh, frozen and baked goods based in Ireland. It produces around 30m sandwiches annually and boasts a growing number of export customers.