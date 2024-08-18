South East Fermanagh group focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week’s group focus is South-East Fermanagh Ulster Farmers’ Union group and we catchup with the new chairman, Stephen Elliott.

Stephen is well aware of the challenges of livestock farming and farms a suckler herd in South-East Fermanagh.

When Stephen started to farm actively himself, he said that joining the UFU was the obvious thing to do as his father had been a member for many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says the major benefit of UFU membership in his opinion, is the extensive lobbying carried out with government agencies and responding to consultations on proposed legislation, and keeping members up to date with the legislation and how it is to be implemented in the farm business.

Stephen Elliott. (pic: UFU)

As South-East Fermanagh group chair, Stephen plans to use his time as chair to encourage members to attend group and county meetings, and participate in sector discussion which can be relayed up through the Union structure to help shape policy.

Stephen urges all members to actively support the Union and would encourage non-members to join. He says that there has never been a time when farmers need to remind government, and more importantly the consuming public, that sustainable farming can be done whilst looking after our natural environment, and that they must be aware, ‘no farmers, no food’.

A piece of advice Stephen would give to other farmers is to make sure and look after themselves as well and remember that they are important. He would encourage them to visit the health check vans at marts and other facilities and don’t be afraid to talk. Farming can be a lone working environment spending long hours by yourself. There have been a number of added pressures this year in the industry, not least the weather.