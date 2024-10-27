South Tyrone group focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It has been a busy few months in the South Tyrone group with a joint trip with East Tyrone group to Fleming Agri Products, Newbuildings, in April.

They were shown around their manufacturing facility and given a given a comprehensive overview of their operation. They then went on to visit John Gilliland at Brook Hall, who gave an in-depth presentation on his Carbon research.

The annual cereal competition was held earlier in the summer. The group would like to thank the judges David Bleakney and William Maye from Burkes Agri Supplies Ltd, for giving up their time to judge each of the competitions, and to all members who entered. The winners of the group competition are as follows: Winter barley – Darren Reid, Dungannon; Spring barley – Neville Millar, Dungannon; Winter wheat – Caledon Estate, Caledon; Oats – Caledon Estate, Caledon.

The group would like to congratulate Neville Millar who went on to be placed first in County Tyrone for spring barley and Caledon Estate who went on to be placed first in County Tyrone for winter wheat and Caledon Estate who went on to to be placed first in County Tyrone for oats and then won the overall oats competition in NI.

Pictured at the trip to Flemings Agri Products. (Pic: UFU)

The group once again attended Clogher Valley Show with much welcomed refreshments supplied to members from near and far. Donations for refreshments were taken for Rural Support and £468.87 was raised for this very important and valuable service.

The winter programme is fast approaching. The first meeting for the South Tyrone group is set to commence on 4 November at 8pm in the Dungannon Swifts Football Club. The meeting will be addressed by Mr Mark Horton, The Rivers Trust and Mrs Aileen Lawson, environment policy officer. They will be discussing Lough Neagh water quality challenges and opportunities. If you have an email address and would like to receive the weekly UFU update, please contact the group office so this can be arranged.