South West Down Group Focus
We all enjoyed a hearty fry followed by a very informative update from the UFU president David Brown. It was a great morning, with over 50 in attendance and gave us all a chance to have a chat and get caught up on the current issues the UFU are working on.
This year, it is the turn of the South West Down Group to host the County Dinner and within the office, group managers, Sarah and Heidi, along with the county chairman, David McCracken are busy getting plans in place for this. The dinner will be held in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge, on Friday 2 February in aid of Diabetes UK, and promises to be a fantastic night. There will be raffle prizes, an auction, and some great local entertainment so please contact the office to book your ticket! If you would like to sponsor the dinner or provide a prize for the raffle or auction, please get in touch with Sarah or Heidi.
Another very exciting event planned for February is the Group trip which we will be running alongside the Lagan Group. We all enjoyed a fantastic trip to Carlingford last year and would encourage you all to sign up for a great day out. Date and location of the trip will be announced very soon.
To keep up to date with what is happening in our local group office please follow our Facebook page – UFU South West Down.
As always, we wish to pass on a big thank you to all our members for your loyalty and support. If you are not yet a member and are interested in joining us please get in touch with the Group office on 02840625444 or contact the membership department in UFU HQ on 02890370222.