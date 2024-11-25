SPAR Banbridge show support for colleague with local charity donation
PIPs help individuals and families across Northern Ireland who have been affected by suicide or mental unwellness, providing counselling and befriending services to those in need.
Throughout October, the team held instore bucket collections and a colouring competition for pupils from two local schools, Edenderry Primary School and Downshire Nursery School.
Nine members of the team also took part in a climb of Slieve Donard. Stevie, assistant manager at SPAR Banbridge, who took part in the climb, said: “One of our team sadly lost a family member recently and PIPs is close to their heart. Our team wanted to show support to our colleague and their family and it became very important to us to fundraise for this vital charity.
“The climb up Slieve Donard was tough, but very rewarding when we got to the top. I want to extend a huge thank you to our whole team for their fundraising efforts during October and to our shoppers who supported us throughout.”
