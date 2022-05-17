Sparkling day as Bodoney Emerald ET takes the supreme champion title

Sired by Woodies Dominator and out of College Amazing, she was described by the judge as “a true Beltex”.
“The supreme champion has a great head, full right through from shoulder to loin and is full of breed character,” said Kevin.
Putting up a good fight and placed as reserve champion was David Brown’s shearling ram, Brownville Gladiator, which was shown by Mark Latimer. He is by Cothi Elite and out of Brownville Equinox.
The shearling ram was described by Kevin as “another good Beltex type with good locomotion”.
In general terms Kevin went on to say that there was “a very good standard throughout all classes”.
Full results:
No aged rams put forward
Shearling ram (3)
1, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.G039
2, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.G014
3, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.G011
Ram lamb
1, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.H007
2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.H039
3, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H016
4, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H025
5, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse, MKD.H01431
6, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.H030
Aged ewe (1)
1, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.E016
Shearling ewe (5)
1, G C Beacom, Lakeview, JFF.G015
2, D. Brown, Brownville, DWR.G026
3, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.G007
Ewe lamb (7)
1, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H022
2, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse, MKD.H01433
3, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H027
4, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.H003
Group of three (3)
1, D Brown, Brownville
2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney
Pair of lambs (3)
1, J Ferguson, Vicky’s
2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney
Male champion - Shearling ram, D Brown
Reserve male - Ram lamb, D Brown
Female champion - Aged ewe, A and J McCutcheon
Reserve female - Shearling ewe, G C Beacom
Supreme champion - Aged ewe, Bodoney Emerald ET, A and J McCutcheon
Reserve champion - Shearling ram, Brownville Gladiator, D Brown