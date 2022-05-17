Sparkling day as Bodoney Emerald ET takes the supreme champion title

Back to Balmoral and it was a champion day for the McCutcheon family from Trillick as their Aged Ewe, Bodoney Emerald ET, was selected as the supreme champion in the Beltex classes by judge, Kevin Buckle from Cumbria.

Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 8:39 am

Sired by Woodies Dominator and out of College Amazing, she was described by the judge as “a true Beltex”.

“The supreme champion has a great head, full right through from shoulder to loin and is full of breed character,” said Kevin.

Putting up a good fight and placed as reserve champion was David Brown’s shearling ram, Brownville Gladiator, which was shown by Mark Latimer. He is by Cothi Elite and out of Brownville Equinox.

The shearling ram was described by Kevin as “another good Beltex type with good locomotion”.

In general terms Kevin went on to say that there was “a very good standard throughout all classes”.

Full results:

No aged rams put forward

Shearling ram (3)

1, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.G039

2, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.G014

3, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.G011

Ram lamb

1, D Brown, Brownville, DWR.H007

2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.H039

3, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H016

4, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H025

5, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse, MKD.H01431

6, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.H030

Aged ewe (1)

1, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.E016

Shearling ewe (5)

1, G C Beacom, Lakeview, JFF.G015

2, D. Brown, Brownville, DWR.G026

3, D Gallagher, Richmond Beauties, DJS.G007

Ewe lamb (7)

1, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H022

2, M and K Diamond, Pointhouse, MKD.H01433

3, J Ferguson, Vicky’s, VIC.H027

4, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney, JAM.H003

Group of three (3)

1, D Brown, Brownville

2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney

Pair of lambs (3)

1, J Ferguson, Vicky’s

2, A and J McCutcheon, Bodoney

Male champion - Shearling ram, D Brown

Reserve male - Ram lamb, D Brown

Female champion - Aged ewe, A and J McCutcheon

Reserve female - Shearling ewe, G C Beacom

Supreme champion - Aged ewe, Bodoney Emerald ET, A and J McCutcheon

Reserve champion - Shearling ram, Brownville Gladiator, D Brown

1.

Andrew, Jaden and Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick, with their supreme champion, Bodoney Emerald ET and judge, Kevin Buckle

2.

Jamie McCutcheon and Jaden McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, making preparations prior to showing

3.

Sinead and Archie Latimer with show entrants from the Brownville Flock

4.

Judge Kevin Buckle with Wade McCrabbe and Jill Pattinson

