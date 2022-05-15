Sparks fly to 9000 guineas at Spring sale

This was paid to Emma Allen who has earned the name as one of the top flocks in the UK within the Spotted Dutch breed.

Her flashy sale topper was Glencoy Cherry accompanied in the ring by her February born ewe lamb Diamond Felicity. After spirited bidding at the ringside and online, auctioneer Richard Beattie brought the hammer down to Tommy Jackson, Saintfield. Chasing this at 6100 guineas was another from the Diamond flock, this time the exciting prospect was sired by Emma’s new stock ram Carlaustan Extrovert. She now travels to join Henry Jewitt, Co Durham. The demand for Spotted Dutch was fierce throughout with Russell Millen selling an imported gimmer for 2800 guineas to Robert Nelson, Longfield.

Charollais females caught the eye reaching heights of 1900 guineas paid to Graham Foster. This was paid for a promising ewe lamb from his Springhill flock selling to an undisclosed buyer. She is by Boyo Walk This Way and out of Wernfawr Tina Turner who was purchased for 3800 guineas.

The Little Whisker Badgerface flock of Janet and Andy Carson enjoy brisk trade topping at 1500 guineas for a very correct gimmer by Beili Arnold and out of an imported female line. She sold to Nigel Flanagan, Keady.

The entire catalogue met with strong returns for all breeds on offer, with a number of stock snapped up for export by leading breeders.

Auctioneers: Beatties Livestock Sales.

