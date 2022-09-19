Special celebrations for Portaferry WI

They are the second oldest WI in Northern Ireland who still meet and their 85th celebrations sadly had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, was the venue for a delicious four-course dinner on this momentous occasion.

Thirty-nine members and friends spent a very enjoyable evening celebrating.

One of Portaferry’s members, Muriel Smyth, made and decorated the cake and two members, Philomena Smith and Margaret McGreevy, made the floral arrangements.

Tasked with cutting the impressive cake were Margaret Broome, chairman of the federation in Northern Ireland, and Sandra Marshall, president of Portaferry WI.

A PowerPoint of photographs was played in the background, showcasing events over the past years and showing previous presidents, starting from Lady Nugent in 1935.

Eileen Bell entertained everyone very well with some lovely background music, and Muriel Smyth got everyone singing.