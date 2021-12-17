Special entry at mart raising money for charity
There is a special entry for Ballymena Livestock Market today (Friday 17 December) – and it is raising money for a good cause.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:00 am
Five pedigree registered Belted Galloway black and white heifers (all between 18 and 20 months old) will be sold.
The heifers will be sold in ring two, after the dairy stock.
And, what’s more, the top price heifer will be donated to Marie Curie Hospice in Belfast.
You could get your hands on a very special Christmas gift at Ballymena today!