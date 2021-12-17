Special entry at mart raising money for charity

Five pedigree registered Belted Galloway black and white heifers (all between 18 and 20 months old) will be sold.

The heifers will be sold in ring two, after the dairy stock.

And, what’s more, the top price heifer will be donated to Marie Curie Hospice in Belfast.

