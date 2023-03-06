Special Spring Farmers’ Market to be held in Lisburn

The event will be held in the city’s Castle Gardens this Saturday (11 March) from 11am-3pm.

Marketgoers can expect a diverse range of artisan delights, local produce, handmade crafts and entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers have the opportunity to support over 30 local traders as we enter a new season for growers and producers.

A special Spring Farmers’ Market hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will set up in Lisburn Castle Gardens on Saturday 11th March from 11am-3pm. Marketgoers can expect a diverse range of artisan delights, local produce, handmade crafts and entertainment from over 30 local producers and traders. Pictured at the launch of the Spring Farmers Market are Charlene McKinstry, Gracehill Flower Farm; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee and Katrina Collins, The Daily Apron.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “Following the success of last year’s Lisburn Valentine's Market, we want to celebrate the turn of the season and what it has to offer at this year’s Spring Farmers’ Market. It has been a challenging winter for our local producers and artisan traders but the days are getting brighter and spring has almost sprung.

“We encourage the local community to come along and pick up some of the best, fresh, Northern Ireland produce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mother’s Day is just around the corner too, so it is a good opportunity to purchase a gift or keepsake from one of the artisan makers.”

For those looking for a weekend sweet treat, scrumptious bakes will be available from local cake makers, Lisburn’s Rosie McNeill Cakes and Moira based Ollies Patisserie. Artisan breads, savoury and sweet treats will also be on offer from Lisburn’s award-winning artisan bakery, The Daily Apron.

The Spring Farmers’ Market will proudly feature a diverse range of farm to market meats regeneratively farmed from Ballyriff Buffalo Farm, Castlescreen Farm and Seaview Farm. If seafood is more your thing, The Oystercatcher will be on hand to offer up his range of smoked salmon and ready to eat seafood.

Serving up a delectable range of street food offerings for marketgoers to enjoy as they browse the stalls will be wood fired pizza specialists, Pizza Table and Wild Child Foods, who will be serving warming plant-based dishes. Whatever your dish of choice is, there will be plenty of drink options, namely Autumn Harvest with their popular pressed apple juice or if you’re in need of a caffeine boost, why not visit Loki’s Coffee for a coffee fix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complementing the local food offerings will be locally grown plants from Hillsborough’s independent nursery, Potters Hill Plants and locally grown cut flowers from Gracehill Flower Farm. With a selection of unique crafts, art and beauty stalls to browse there is something to cater for all.

Make sure to stop by sustainable accessories designer and maker, Seven Makes and jewellery designer Monday’s Child to treat yourself or someone special.

Local beauty favourites Plumpy Balms, Wild Shore and Bathe Botanicals will also be present next Saturday offering marketgoers a range of natural, chemical free beauty products to indulge in.

There will be entertainment throughout the day including acoustic music from Kyle John Suckling along with others, as well as craft activities for children.

Advertisement

Advertisement