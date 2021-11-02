Spend Local voucher: Deadline to use card has been extended
The deadline to use the Spend Local voucher has been extended by two weeks to 14 December.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:42 pm
The Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, made the announcement today.
The original cut-off date to spend the £100 high street voucher was 30 November, but it is thought around 400,000 people are still waiting to receive their card.
“To date, more than one million cards have been dispatched and over 580,000 of these have been activated,” Mr Lyons confirmed.