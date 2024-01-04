THE remarkable contributions made by local businesses, schools, churches, community groups and individuals to bring an extra special touch to the Christmas season were recognised in the Spirit of Christmas Awards.

After receiving nearly 80 nominations, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council hosted an awards ceremony in the Oriel Gallery at Antrim Castle Gardens.

The winners were:

Light Up Award – Tidal, Toome, for the magnificent illuminations at the Duneane Community Garden, which provided a spectacular experience for children and families within the community;

Mayor Mark Cooper presented the Spirit of Christmas Awards to the winners at Clotworthy House.

Rocking Around the Christmas Tree Award – Newtownabbey Women’s Group for its efforts to bring Santa’s workshop and outdoor entertainment to the children and families of Rathcoole at the annual Switch On event held in the Dunanney Centre on Saturday, December 2;

Reason for the Season Award – The Bridge Association, Antrim, for bringing festive sparkle to Castle Mall, Antrim, with its wonderful window display. The group also provided festive treats at the Antrim Christmas Lights Switch On event on November 23, with its own Quirky Choir providing entertainment within the Mall;

The Making an Entrance Award – Pots of Pleasure, Ballyclare, for enhancing the festive spirit around The Square by creating beautiful window displays, reminding us of what a traditional Christmas used to be.

Traditional Christmas Award – Muckamore Parish Development Association for operating a Christmas toy scheme and giving out gifts to families in need. The group’s generosity and kindness makes Christmas extra special for many families within the community.

Kim Dunne and Nicola Jenkins, from Muckamore Parish Development Association, winners of the Traditional Christmas Award.

Eco Angels Award – Creavery Primary School for producing delightful festive decorations made from recycled materials, all of which will be dismantled or repurposed into building new bug hotel habitats or composted in the New Year.

Mayor’s Award – David McCrea, Monkstown Community Association, for his dedication to fundraising and charitable work. This was presented to David during the group’s annual Christmas dinner.