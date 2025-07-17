Spirited support from Co Down for Lions to tackle Wallabies

Michael Morris, Echlinville’s commercial director.

ECHLINVILLE Distillery has helped craft a landmark blended whisky to celebrate the British and Irish Lions rugby partnership that has included a clash with Australia’s Wallabies in Brisbane.

Named after the year of the Lions’ founding, 1888 is a luxury blended whiskey that unites grains and malts from five distilleries across Ireland and Britain.

These include Co Meath’s Boann, Echlinville (Northern Ireland), Cameronbridge (Scotland), White Peak (England), and Penderyn (Wales), each bringing a unique character to a truly unified dram.

Kircubbin, Co Down’s Echlinville is home to the multi-award-winning Dunville’s single malts and blended whiskeys.

With just 1,888 individually numbered bottles released, 1888 aims to offer fans a tangible piece of Lions and whiskey history in this rare collaboration.

It was launched to mark Scottish company Patron Saint Whisky’s appointment as an official supplier to the British and Irish Lions Men’s Team in Australia.

Patron Saint collaborates with famed distilleries across Ireland and Britain to create exceptional whiskies that celebrate heritage and unity.

“We are immensely proud to be part of the creation of 1888,” says Michael Morris, Echlinville commercial director.

“This whisky is more than a blend – it’s a symbol of unity and the exceptional craftsmanship found in each of the four unions.”

Crafted using an array of special casks – including Oloroso Sherry, Mourvèdre, Red Wine, and First-fill Bourbon – 1888 delivers a luxurious sensory experience.

On the nose, it reveals sweet vanilla, tangy citrus and baked fruit, followed by layers of summer berries, butterscotch and lightly toasted nuts on the palate.

The release of 1888 has been supported by Lions legends John Rutherford and Craig Chalmers, both praising its craftsmanship and its connection to the spirit of the Lions.

“Just as every Lion who pulls on that jersey contributes to its enduring legacy, every dram of 1888 reflects the careful crafting and dedication that defines a Lion,” adds Rutherford.