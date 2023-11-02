Spooky sales at Ballymena Livestock Market October machinery sale
The auction, held last weekend, saw over 2,800 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75 per cent.
Demand was high with vehicles selling to £27,400 for a Claas Axos 340 Tractor with FL100 loader, outside items selling to £6,500 for an Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker and inside items selling to £700 for a Honda GX power washer 3000PSI.Leading prices as follows:Outside Machinery: £27,400 for a Claas Axos 340 Tractor with FL100 loader, £15,100 for a New Holland 6635 with loader 1999, £14,900 for a Land Rover Defender 2015, £13,200 for a Ford New Holland 8360 1997, £6,500 for an Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker, £5,500 for a Fleming TRX8 Tandem Axle Trailer, £5,400 for a Hudson trailer with dividing gate and spare wheel, £4,800 for an Ifor Williams 14ft Sheep Trailer with decks, £4,600 for a 2250 Abbey Galvanised Tanker, £4,500 for a Toyota Rav 4 2014, £4,500 for a Ruscon slurry tanker, £4,200 for a Sheep shearing trailer, £4,000 for an Ifor Williams 16ft Triaxle with ramps & LED lights, £4,000 for a Blaney forager x10 bale unroller, £3,500 for a Dale Kane 14x6'6 builders trailer, £3,500 for a Claas Volto Tedder 2017, £3,100 for a Hudson 2010 12x6 cattle trailer and £3,100 for a 2x barrel roller.Inside Machinery: £700 for a Honda GX power washer 3000PSI, £400 for a Wilms blower heater, £400 for a Chopper mark III, £370 for a Record 122 Vice, £350 for a New Edge Single Phase Diesel Washer, £330 for a Stainless steel sink & drainer, £250 for 4x Goodyear & Bridgestone 265/65 R17 tyres, £240 for a PTO power washer, £230 for a Belle 110v mini mixer with stand, £210 for a 8ft steel wood bench, £200 for a compressor, £180 for a Honda dual volt generator, £160 for a Yanmar diesel dual volt generator, £160 for a Massey 35 bonnet, £160 for 3x 12ft Door track, £160 for a Nematic vacuum cleaner, £150 for a Somerset bench saw, £130 for a Stihl BR400 lead blower and £120 for a quad box.
The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 24 November with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 13 November, with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 23 November.Create an account and click the online machinery sale to register for the sale. Once registered and approved, all lots can be viewed and bid on.Contact the office on Tel. 028 25633470 or email ma[email protected] for any further assistance.