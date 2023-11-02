Demand was high with vehicles selling to £27,400 for a Claas Axos 340 Tractor with FL100 loader, outside items selling to £6,500 for an Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker and inside items selling to £700 for a Honda GX power washer 3000PSI.Leading prices as follows:Outside Machinery: £27,400 for a Claas Axos 340 Tractor with FL100 loader, £15,100 for a New Holland 6635 with loader 1999, £14,900 for a Land Rover Defender 2015, £13,200 for a Ford New Holland 8360 1997, £6,500 for an Abbey 1300gln slurry tanker, £5,500 for a Fleming TRX8 Tandem Axle Trailer, £5,400 for a Hudson trailer with dividing gate and spare wheel, £4,800 for an Ifor Williams 14ft Sheep Trailer with decks, £4,600 for a 2250 Abbey Galvanised Tanker, £4,500 for a Toyota Rav 4 2014, £4,500 for a Ruscon slurry tanker, £4,200 for a Sheep shearing trailer, £4,000 for an Ifor Williams 16ft Triaxle with ramps & LED lights, £4,000 for a Blaney forager x10 bale unroller, £3,500 for a Dale Kane 14x6'6 builders trailer, £3,500 for a Claas Volto Tedder 2017, £3,100 for a Hudson 2010 12x6 cattle trailer and £3,100 for a 2x barrel roller.Inside Machinery: £700 for a Honda GX power washer 3000PSI, £400 for a Wilms blower heater, £400 for a Chopper mark III, £370 for a Record 122 Vice, £350 for a New Edge Single Phase Diesel Washer, £330 for a Stainless steel sink & drainer, £250 for 4x Goodyear & Bridgestone 265/65 R17 tyres, £240 for a PTO power washer, £230 for a Belle 110v mini mixer with stand, £210 for a 8ft steel wood bench, £200 for a compressor, £180 for a Honda dual volt generator, £160 for a Yanmar diesel dual volt generator, £160 for a Massey 35 bonnet, £160 for 3x 12ft Door track, £160 for a Nematic vacuum cleaner, £150 for a Somerset bench saw, £130 for a Stihl BR400 lead blower and £120 for a quad box.