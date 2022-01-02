Spotlight falls on NE Derry

James Gardiner ready to enter the 2022 silage competition

In the North East Derry Group, we have witnessed a successful return to Ulster Farmers’ Union competitions with Ivan and David Curry securing third spot overall, in a tightly contested spring barley competition.

It’s great to see strong performances from our group and thanks to all who entered and the Northern Ireland final spring barley sponsors, Clarendon Agri care & Bayer.

The group also sees the return of its popular silage competition this winter, with judging to take place in early January 2022. If you would like to enter, please contact the group on 028 7034 2693 before Tuesday, 4 January.

We had hoped to hold a Christmas dinner get-together for members in December but as we came closer to the date, coronavirus cases were on the rise and the omicron variant had just been discovered so we decided the safest course of action was to cancel. It is hoped to meet face- to-face as a group in the New Year for the AGM.

The group will have the County Londonderry President’s Roadshow on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 in the Roe Park, Limavady at 8pm.

Details about meetings are sent out via text message so if the group doesn’t yet have your mobile number or email address, please contact the office so staff can update it for you.