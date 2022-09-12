Spotties peak at 3300gns in Swatragh
Once again Emma and Allen Shortt were at the top at the Dutch Spotted Society Sale held recently in Swatragh Mart.
Judge Kevin McDermott from Co Donegal pulled forward Diamond Fearless, the first prize ram lamb as his overall champion with Diamond Flicka, first prize ewe lamb as reserve champion.
Both out of the renowned Bella 11 the champion was sired by Decider which has proved to be a winning combination on several occasions. Flicka is sired by Carlauston Extrovert who also bred the top price of the sale for Chris Johnston’s Johnstown Fantom. He was out of a Glencloy ewe by The Spaniard.
SHOW RESULTS
Shearling Ram: 1st S Ingram Honor Oaks; 2nd K Henning Brackagh
Ram Lambs: 1st E & A Shortt Diamond; 2nd C J Johnston Johnstown; 3rd E & A Shortt Diamond; 4th A & C Richardson Cleenagh; 5th S Killen Ballintur
Shearling Ewe: 1st L Campbell Glencloy; 2nd L Campbell Glencloy; 3rd G McCabe Mourneview
Ewe Lamb: 1st E & A Shortt Diamond; 2nd T Jackson Milltown; 3rd R McMurtry Brookhill; 4th A & C White Derryouge; 5th K Henning Brackagh
Top Prices
Males: C J Johnston 3300 gns; P Grant 1500gns; P Grant 1000gns; S Killen 850gns; E & A Shortt 750 gns; J Keys 750 gns
Females: E & A Shortt 2600 gns; L Campbell 1700 gns; L Campbell 1200 gns; K Henning 1150 gns; T & E Corrigan 1100 gns; S Killen 1100 gns; K Henning 1050 gns; J Keys 1000 gns
SPOTTIES FOR BALLyMENA MARKET ON 12th SEPTEMBER
The next Dutch Spotted Sale will be held in Ballymena Market on Monday evening 12th September. Take this opportunity to view what the breed has to offer with top breeders exhibiting.