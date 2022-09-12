News you can trust since 1963
Spotties peak at 3300gns in Swatragh

Once again Emma and Allen Shortt were at the top at the Dutch Spotted Society Sale held recently in Swatragh Mart.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 12th September 2022, 7:00 am

Judge Kevin McDermott from Co Donegal pulled forward Diamond Fearless, the first prize ram lamb as his overall champion with Diamond Flicka, first prize ewe lamb as reserve champion.

Both out of the renowned Bella 11 the champion was sired by Decider which has proved to be a winning combination on several occasions. Flicka is sired by Carlauston Extrovert who also bred the top price of the sale for Chris Johnston’s Johnstown Fantom. He was out of a Glencloy ewe by The Spaniard.

SHOW RESULTS

Top price went to Chris Johnston's Reserve Male Champion at 3300 gns

Shearling Ram: 1st S Ingram Honor Oaks; 2nd K Henning Brackagh

Ram Lambs: 1st E & A Shortt Diamond; 2nd C J Johnston Johnstown; 3rd E & A Shortt Diamond; 4th A & C Richardson Cleenagh; 5th S Killen Ballintur

Shearling Ewe: 1st L Campbell Glencloy; 2nd L Campbell Glencloy; 3rd G McCabe Mourneview

Ewe Lamb: 1st E & A Shortt Diamond; 2nd T Jackson Milltown; 3rd R McMurtry Brookhill; 4th A & C White Derryouge; 5th K Henning Brackagh

Shearling Ewe exhibited by Liam Campbell

Top Prices

Males: C J Johnston 3300 gns; P Grant 1500gns; P Grant 1000gns; S Killen 850gns; E & A Shortt 750 gns; J Keys 750 gns

Females: E & A Shortt 2600 gns; L Campbell 1700 gns; L Campbell 1200 gns; K Henning 1150 gns; T & E Corrigan 1100 gns; S Killen 1100 gns; K Henning 1050 gns; J Keys 1000 gns

SPOTTIES FOR BALLyMENA MARKET ON 12th SEPTEMBER

Champion and Reserve both owned both Emma & Allen Shortt

The next Dutch Spotted Sale will be held in Ballymena Market on Monday evening 12th September. Take this opportunity to view what the breed has to offer with top breeders exhibiting.