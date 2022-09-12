Spotties peak at 3300gns in Swatragh

Judge Kevin McDermott from Co Donegal pulled forward Diamond Fearless, the first prize ram lamb as his overall champion with Diamond Flicka, first prize ewe lamb as reserve champion.

Both out of the renowned Bella 11 the champion was sired by Decider which has proved to be a winning combination on several occasions. Flicka is sired by Carlauston Extrovert who also bred the top price of the sale for Chris Johnston’s Johnstown Fantom. He was out of a Glencloy ewe by The Spaniard.