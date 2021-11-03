Spring Farm Machinery Shows back for 2022 - here are the dates, venues and times

http://www.ajspromotions.com

The first show will be held in Millstreet, Co. Cork on Wednesday 19 January and Thursday 20 January.

Then, the Spring Farm Machinery Shows will head to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park from 26 January to 27 January, followed by Cavan Equestrian Centre from 2-3 February.

Open from midday to 10pm, Ireland’s “premier farm machinery, equipment and agricultural services show” will feature an extensive range of exhibitors and key brands.

Burkes of Cornascriebe, Henry Porter Machinery, William Lindsay Agri Sales and G.A. Allen are just some of the exhibitors already confirmed for the show at Balmoral in January.

John Deere, JCB, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Deutz Fahr, Valtra, Claas and Volvo are a few of the leading machinery giants who will be lining up to showcase their products and services.

Tens of thousands of visitors, from right across the UK and Ireland, attend the three shows annually where they are introduced to the very latest in machinery and equipment.

With an increased demand and high level of enquiries, they are shaping up to be the best shows yet!

For more information about the Spring Farm Machinery Shows, you can email [email protected] or call 028 82252800.