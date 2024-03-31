Spring into adventure with Translink

iLink is available for travel on Metro , Glider, NI Railways and Ulsterbus services within five zones in Northern Ireland – zones 1, 2, 3, 4 and the North West zone – and is ideal for those who regularly travel by bus and train.

iLink cards can be topped up with day, weekly and monthly travel at all main Translink bus or train stations as well as PayPoint across NI and Smartink Agents within Greater Belfast and a range of other venders. Top ups can also be made on board Ulsterbus, Goldliner and NI Railways services and at Ticket Vending Machines at Glider halts.