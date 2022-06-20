Spring lambs sell to €176 at Raphoe

At the sheep sale on Monday 13th June 2022 in Raphoe Spring Lambs sold at €100 to €140 for 30-37kgs, €140 to €168 for 38-45kgs, €168 to €176 for 45-55kgs

By Ruth Rodgers
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:23 pm

Fat Ewes sold from €100 to €250 each.

At the cattle sale on Thursday, 16th June, the large entry of stock on offer met a similar trade to previous weeks while some plainer types proved more difficult to sell, especially those of a lighter weight.

That said, demand was evident for strong forward cattle with many selling from €2.60/kg to €3/kg and on occasions, up to €3.50/kg for quality lots.

Medium weights also met a brisk trade selling from €2.70/kg to €3.50/kg.

Quality lighter lots were easily sold around the ring and online making €3/kg and upwards

while plainer lots were more difficult to sell reaching €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.40/kg

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.50/kg

Fat Cows sold from €800/head to €2180/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €1575 to €1720 over the weight

Beef Bullocks - €1035 to €1185 over the weight

Store Bullocks - €475 to €1240 over the weight

Beef Heifers - €750 to €1535 over the weight

Store Heifers - €400 to €890 over the weight

