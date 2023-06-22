Spring lambs selling to £140 at Armoy Mart with sharp trade throughout
Fat ewes were slightly easier in trade but still sold to a top price of £144.
Leading prices
McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 30kgs £140. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 26kgs £139. A B Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £137. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 25kgs £136. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 22kgs £135. Ray Austin, Armoy, 22kgs £134. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £133.50. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 23kgs £131.50. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 23kgs £130. Conkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £130. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 23kgs £130. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs £129. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £127. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 20kgs £118.50. L Millen, Coleraine, 21kgs £126. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 22kgs £124.
Fat ewes
Alistair McKay, Cushendun, Suffolk, £144. R and J McGill, Ballycastle, Texel, £138. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £135. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Texel, £137. S Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £130. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, Dorsets, £130. Sandra Dobbin, Cloughmills, c/b’s £123. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, s/c, £121.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.