Spring lambs selling to £198 and hoggets to £192 at Armoy Mart
Fat ewes sold to £260 and breeding sheep to £210.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
G Millen, Coleraine, 20kgs £180. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 24kgs £198. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 23kgs £192. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £190. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £188. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 21kgs £180. Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle, 22kgs £178. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 22kgs £175. P Williamson, Ballymoney, 20kgs £170.
Fat hoggets
John Thompson, Bushmills, 29kgs £182. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs £190. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 29kgs £188. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 30kgs £188. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 24kgs £184. Lislie Millen, Coleraine, 25kgs £182. T McBride, Ballycastle, 26kgs £180. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 28kgs £180.
Breeding ewes
J Cupples, Broughshane, ewes with twins, £210. Eamon Robbin, Glenariffe, ewes with twins, £200. J and P McAuley, Cushendall, ewes with singles, £195. Lee Hunter, Ballyclare, ewes with singles, £172.
Store lambs
J Cupples, Broughshane, 4 Texel, £116. S Huey, Armoy, 7 Texel, £106. Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, 7 Blackface, £92.00. Seamus Mulvenna, Cairncastle, 7 Blackface, £82.00.
Fat ewes
R Huey, Armoy, Texel, £260. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Charollais, £218. M Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £210. A and O Smyth, Ballymoney, Texel, £198. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £186. M Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £185. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £182. A Parkhill, Ballymoney, Texel, £180. Sandra Hunter, Cheviot, £170. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Texel, £170. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £166. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £166. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suffolk, £164. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, Texel, £162. William Browne, Bushmills, Suffolk, £160. Jas Reily, Ballycastle, Texel, £156. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, Texel, £156.
Pet lambs sold to £29.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.