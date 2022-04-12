Spring lambs to 637p per kilo at Massereene
Spring lambs to 637 pence per kg and £140 per head at Massereene on Monday.
Cast ewes sold to £180. Heavy Hoggets to £132 and 545 pence Per Kg.
Spring Lambs: Glenarm Producer 4 Lambs 19Kg £121 637P, Crumlin Producer 8 Lambs 21Kg £131 624P, Crumlin Producer 13 Lambs 23Kg £137 596P, Mallusk Producer 1 Lamb 23Kg £132 574P, Glenarm Producer 2 Lambs 23Kg £130 565P, Carnlough Producer 2 Lambs 23.5Kg £132 562P, Templepatrick Producer 3 Lambs 22.5Kg £126, 560P, Larne Producer 2 Lambs 23Kg £128 557P, Crumlin Producer 1 Lambs 25Kg £131, Crumlin Producer 10 Lambs 28Kg £140, Dundrod Producer 1 Lamb 28Kg £133.50
Heavy Hoggets Top Price Per Head: Ballyclare Producer 1 Hogt 37Kg £132, Larne Producer 1 Hogt 34Kg £131, Crumlin Producer 15 Hogts 26Kg £130, Newtonards Producer 20 Hogts 25.5Kg £130, Kells Producer 3 Hogts 33Kg £130, Templepatrick Producer 6 Hogts 29.5Kg £130, Crumlin Producer 14 Hogts £130, Aghalee Producer 1 Hogt 26Kg £130, Larne Producer 1 Hogt 27Kg £129, Ballyclare Producer 1 Hogt 24Kg £128, Larne Producer 6 Hogts 25.5Kg £128, Aghalee Producer 2 Hogts 26Kg £128, Crumlin Producer 11 Hogt 28Kg £128, Aldergrove Producer 1 Hogt 37Kg £127, Aghalee Producer 27 Hogts 24Kg £126, Lisburn Producer 6 Hogts 24.5Kg £126, Dunloy Producer 4 Hogts 25Kg £126, Crumlin Producer 28 Hogts 27Kg £126, Dunloy Producer 11 Hogts 23Kg £125, Lisburn Producer 2 Hogts 23.5Kg £125, Aldergrove Producer 1 Hogt 38Kg £125, Crumlin Producer 5 Hogts 38.5Kg £125, Dunloy Producer 6 Hogts 23.5Kg £123, Dunmurry Producer 2 Hogts 29.5Kg £122, Randalstown Producer 2 Hogts 22Kg £120, Crumlin Producer 1 Hogt 23Kg £120, Randalstown Producer 19 Hogts 23.5Kg £120, Dunmurry Producer 3 Hogts 22Kg £120, Glenavy Producer 1 Hogt 40Kg £120,
Top Prices Per Kg: Dunmurry Producer 3 Hogts 22Kg £120 545P, Randalstown Producer 2 Hogts 22Kg £120 545P, Dunloy Producer 11 Hogts 23Kg £125 543P, Ballyclare Producer 1 Hogt 24Kg £128 533P, Lisburn Producer 2 Hogts 23.5Kg £125 532P, Randalstown Producer 6 Hogts 22.5Kg £119 529P, Craigavon Producer 3 Hogts 22Kg £115 523P, Aghalee Producer 27 Hogts 24Kg £126 525P, Dunloy Producer 6 Hogts 23.5Kg £123 523P, Crumlin Producer 1 Hogt 23Kg £120 522P, Lisburn Producer 6 Hogts 24.5Kg £126 514P, Randalstown Producer 19 Hogts 23.5Kg £120 511P, Newtonards Producer 2 Hogts 25.5Kg £130 510P,
Ewes: Newtownards Producer 4 Suff Ewes £180, Aldergrove Producer Char Ewes £160, Ligoneil Producer 4 Suff Ewes £155, Ballinderry Upper 6 Tex Ewes £150, Ballyclare Producer 2 Tex Ewes £150, Crumlin Producer 3 Suff Ewes £150, Dundrod Proudcer Rouge Ewes £146, Toomebridge Producer Chev Suff Ewes £144, Dundrod Proudcer Dorset Ewes £142. Kells Producer 2 Suff Ewes £140, Carnlough Producer Mule Ewes £126. Ligoneil Producer Bf Ewes £70.
No sale on Easter Monday
Sales recommence Monday 25 April 22.