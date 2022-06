Spring lambs to 684ppk at Hilltown Mart

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Fat lambs: Ardaragh farmer £155 for 35kg (442ppk), Kilkeel farmer £145 for 24kg (604ppk), Ardaragh farmer £145 for 24.6kg (589ppk), Dromara farmer £142 for 23.3kg (609ppk), Bryansford farmer £142 for 22kg (645ppk), Newry farmer £141 for 22kg (640ppk), Katesbridge farmer £140 for 22kg (636ppk), Bryansford farmer £140 for 22.5kg (622ppk), Newry farmer £140 for 21kg (666ppk), Newry farmer £139 for 22.8kg (609ppk), Rostrevor farmer £138 for 22.6kg (610ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137.50 for 22.6kg (608ppk), Bryansford farmer £137 for 21.5kg (637ppk), Hilltown farmer £136 for 22.3kg (609ppk), Castlewellan farmer £136 for 22kg (618ppk), Cabra farmer £135.50 for 21.8kg (621ppk), Rostrevor farmer £135.50 for 21.7kg (624ppk), Mayobridge farmer £135 for 21.2kg (636ppk), Kilcoo farmer £135 for 22.5kg (600ppk), Rostrevor farmer 21.2kg (636ppk), Hilltown farmer £134 for 21.8kg (614ppk), Hilltown farmer £133 for 21kg (633ppk), Cabra farmer £132 for 21.2kg (622ppk), Newry farmer £130 for 19kg (684ppk), Mayobridge farmer £129 for 20kg (645ppk).