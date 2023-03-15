Covering from Coleraine to Carrickfergus, Wilsons of Rathkenny are there to look after you! Welcoming both new and existing Honda customers.

Spring savings include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Honda Miimos (robotic lawnmowers) – save up to £500

Wilsons of Rathkenny are offering Honda lawn and garden spring savings of up to £500.

- Honda ride-on mowers – save up to £500

- Honda lawnmowers – save up to £200

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Honda brushcutters – save up to £75

- Honda hedgetrimmers – up to £50

There is also a range of new Honda quads in stock and ready to go, with finance available.

For more details contact Jamie Small or Geoff Wylie on 028 2175 8084 or 07803 196161.

Advertisement