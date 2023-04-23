Springtime Sparklers Sale to be held at Richard Beattie's Pedigree Centre, Omagh

The catalogue is bursting at the seams with top bloodlines from proven successful lines within the noted flocks of Derg, Springhill, Bodoney, Bessiebell, Little Whisker and Johnstown flocks, with guest consignors Knockmult, Dynawhite and Tullynagowen.

It includes ewes with lambs at foot, dry hoggetts and recipients with pedigree ET lambs at foot, in addition to a number of ram lambs.

Graham foster has picked out 10 ET Charollais ewe lambs and two Chartex ewe lambs for the Springtime Sparklers Sale. The Charollais ewe lambs are sired by Springhill Aston Martin, Ballynoe House Playboy and Springhill Adonis.

Jack Smyth has a batch of 1 ewe and 8 choice ewe lambs from his Suftex.

Included from Janet Carson, Little Whisker, are two Badgerface ewes with two lambs at foot, an ET Badgerface ewe lamb and a black ewe lamb carrying Badgerface genetics out of an imported 90 point ewe and sired by Little Whisker Scar. Also a Dutch Spotted imported shearling ewe and a homebred ewe lamb, as well as a home bred blue Texel shearling ewe and an ET ewe lamb.

Chris Johnson, Johnstown, will have one set of twin ET Dutch spotted ewe lambs, sired by his new stock ram Espresso Martini. Seamus Killen, Ballintur flock, will put forward two Dutch Spotted imported shearling ewes.

Nathan Armstrong Texels will have two ewe lambs and one ram lamb single ET outfits, while Allen Shortt, Derg flock, will have three Blue Texel ET lambs.

Russel Millen will have two Badgerface ewe lambs, as well as a ram by a Brown and Mason ewe by Duhonw Frank the Tank. He will also have a blue ewe lamb and one ram lamb. There will also be Badgerface gimmers and a Dutch spotted gimmer from Andrew McCutcheon.

There are a number of exciting prospects for those wishing to source quality Dutch Spotted females at the forthcoming Springtime Sparklers with several of the best flocks in the country represented at the sale.

A smart entry of Suftex will be forward from Jack Smyth, featuring eight ewe lambs and one shearling ewe. Several of these are sired by the 25k Frongroy Rocket.

For pre-sale enquiries contact Richard Beattie on 07984694616

The sale kicks off at 7pm with viewing welcome at 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, from 5pm on 28 April.

The Fosters, Castlederg have a strong entry within the Springtime Sparklers sale including a run of flashy daughters by Springhill Aston Martin.