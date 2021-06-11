SRUC student project has ‘goat’ great potential
A proposal for a goat meat co-operative in the north east of Scotland was the overall winning entry in an internal competition run by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in partnership with Converge.
Three Rural Business Management students from SRUC’s Craibstone campus in Aberdeen were awarded i-pads from Converge - which works in collaboration with Scotland’s universities to uncover emerging spinouts and start-ups - after winning the Group Business Planning competition.
The students were asked to choose a farm, food or business product/service and investigate the benefits of forming a marketing or purchasing co-operative before preparing a detailed development and marketing plan for their proposed co-op.
Third year students Georgina Milne, 20, from Oyne, near Insch, Alison Rotheray, 31, from Turiff, and Emma Maguire, 21, from Montrose, put forward a proposal for a co-operative goat meat business for North-East Scotland, with 30 founder members dedicating part of their farms to the production of kids.
In their report, they described goat meat as the UK’s fastest-growing meat market and wrote: “Goat is a very healthy meat with lots of flavour and a growing restaurant and home-cooking market, so North-East Goat Meat has the potential to become very lucrative for its members in time.”
Teresa Shutter, Head of Innovation Hub at SRUC, who judged the competition, said: “Many congratulations to the four finalist groups who presented thoroughly-researched market opportunities, and especially to the North-East Goat Meat Co-operative for their excellent business plan. I was impressed by all the finalists’ high standard of work.”