With this in mind, competitors learnt the British Dressage tests relating to their specific class and trotted up the centre line towards judge Coreen Abernethy.

After a shaky start in the warm up arena, 'King Giggs' redeemed himself when he got in between the white boards to perform the intro test. 'King Giggs' and Kaiti McCann saluted to a score of 68.91% and first place. Norma Herron and 'Guiness' slotted into second place with a score of 67.61%.

Onto the newcomers class where a prelim test was ridden. Ruth Stewart and 'Caleb' have not been out competing in a while but decided to give dressage another go.

Sarah Turley, Legend. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Ruth was delighted when she realised that she placed first with a score of 66.4%. Second place went to Darcy Turley and her new pony 'Maisie' – what a great start to their future together – with a score of 65.4%. Everyone looks forward to seeing how this partnership grows throughout the season ahead.

Sarah Turley went on to achieve the highest score throughout the whole day within the prelim class. 72.71% took the top spot and Sarah was delighted with 'Legends' performance on the day.

Sharon Maughan and 'As You Wish Cavalux' came home with two second place rosettes, one in the prelim class and the second in the novice class. With Kaiti McCann and 'Cookie' taking the win in the novice class, Victoria McCandless and 'Koolstyle' had the red rosette in the bag in the Elementary class with 59.5%.

With thanks all of the competitors who supported this event over the course of the past three weeks.

Ruth Stewart, Caleb. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Thanks also go to the judge, Coreen Abernethy, scribes and stewards who keep the event running so smoothly every week!

Thank you to Black Horse photography for covering the event – all photographs can be purchased from The Black Horse Photography's website.

Hagan’s Croft are now preparing to start their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers, which starts on Saturday 23rd March.

This event has classes suitable for everyone and is pre-entry only with entries closing each Thursday at 8pm.

Kaiti McCann, King Giggs. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

To enter, please visit Hagans Croft's website, www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk, or download the Hagans Croft app onto your smart phone.Dressage Results (Saturday 16th March 2024)

Class 1: INTRO: British Dressage, Intro A, 2008

1. Kaiti McCann, King Giggs 68.91%; 2. Norma Herron, Guiness 67.61%; 3. Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep 67.39%; 4. Lynne Forbes, Ollie 66.52%; 5. Emma Lappin, Dino 66.3%; 6. Chantelle Herron, Geromino 65.87%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 12, 2005

Sharon Maughan, As You Wish Cavalux. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1) Ruth Stewart, Caleb 66.4%; 2) Darcy Turley, Maisie 65.4%; 3) Dymphna Hansen, Roma 65%; 4) Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter 62.6%; 5) Ellen Rodgers, Killaughey Diamond 60.8%.

Class 3: PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 18, 2002

1) Sarah Turley, Legend 72.71%; 2) Sharon Maughan, As You Wish Cavalux 71.25%; 3) Una Mc ilmail, Thunder 70.21%; 4) Jaemi Cochrane, Tyrella Penelope Pit Stop 68.96%; 5) Hazel Hilland, Poppy 67.71%; 6) Sam Forbes, Oopsie 66.88%.

Class 4: NOVICE: British Dressage, Novice 28, 2008

1) Kaiti McCann, Cookie 70.63%; 2) Sharon Maughan, As You Wish Cavalux 65.63%; 3) Aisleen Keenan, Uisce Beatha 63.75%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: British Dressage, Elementary 49, 2009