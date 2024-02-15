News you can trust since 1963
Staggering £234k raised by Fane Valley for their charity partners

​Fane Valley, one of Ireland’s leading agricultural cooperatives, brought the curtain down on their hugely successful Daffodil & Daisy Cancer Charity partnership after 18 months of action-packed fundraising and cancer awareness across its group of companies.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT
​A staggering £234,000 total was raised and will be equally split between, Cancer Fund for Children, Marie Curie and Irish Cancer Society.

Fane Valley Group staff, customers and suppliers rallied behind the Daffodil & Daisy charity fund and gave generously of their time, fundraising efforts, and donations in what was the cooperative’s 120 th anniversary year.

Fane Valley Group - Chief Executive, Trevor Lockhart MBE remarked: “I am delighted to be able to announce a final total of £234,000.

Left to right: Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnerships Manager - Marie Curie, Alison Reynolds, Corporate Partnerships Officer – Irish Cancer Society, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive and Phil Alexander, Chief Executive Officer - Cancer Fund for Children. Pic: PressEyeLeft to right: Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnerships Manager - Marie Curie, Alison Reynolds, Corporate Partnerships Officer – Irish Cancer Society, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive and Phil Alexander, Chief Executive Officer - Cancer Fund for Children. Pic: PressEye
"When we embarked on our first charitable partnership following COVID we could not have imagined it was possible to achieve such a magnificent total.

"It is a tribute to the Fane Valley Board, our tremendous colleagues across the group and the many generous customers and suppliers who all engaged with us on this journey.

“It was a pleasure to be able to distribute the monies to the recipient charities this week and very moving to hear the heartfelt messages of appreciation from all three charities on how important this charity fund has been for them.

"Cancer impacts directly and indirectly on so many lives and it is extremely rewarding for us to know just how big a difference our fundraising will make in advancing the work of these charities.”

Pictured: (left to right) Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnerships Manager - Marie Curie, Alison Reynolds, Corporate Partnerships Officer – Irish Cancer Society, Trevor Lockhart MBE, Fane Valley Group Chief Executive and Phil Alexander, Chief Executive Officer - Cancer Fund for Children

