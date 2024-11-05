fgfg

THREE out of four dairy farms in Northern Ireland could potentially fall foul of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ changes to agricultural property relief, the Agriculture Minister has warned.

Overall, a third of farm businesses in the Province are likely to be hit by the £1 million limitation before the tax kicks it, Andrew Muir told MLA in the Assembly this week.

His warning comes as the Ulster Farmers’ Union called on the industry to turn up in huge numbers at a protest rally planned for Monday, November 18, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, on the outskirts of Lisburn, at 7.30pm, to show the strength of feeling at the changes to Agricultural Property Relief.

UFU president William Irvine said: “This is a direct threat to the sustainability of our family farms and the livelihoods of over 24,000 farming families across Northern Ireland.

“This change impacts not only our farm businesses but also the generations who will inherit and care for the land. We cannot stand by as these decisions are made without our voices being heard.

“This rally is about standing together, mobilising, and ensuring our message is clear – we will not accept policies that undermine the hard work, resilience, and heritage of our farming community.”

Mr Muir said the average value of farm land in Northern Ireland was £13,794 per acre, making it the most expensive in both the UK and Republic.

“The limitation of £1 million of agricultural property relief brings a considerable number of Northern Ireland farmers within the scope of inheritance tax,” he said.

“It is impossible to precisely determine the number of farms that will be affected, but, from the data, one third is a reasonable estimate. The number affected in the dairy sector will be much higher: potentially 75 per cent.” The minister, who later met with the Secretary of State, acknowledge the issue was “causing real concern” for the Province’s farmers.

He said the Department of Agriculture would work with the UFU and the wider community to make the case against the tax changes to the government at Westminster.

The Minister said his department would continue to work with farm families on succession planning, and suggested the inheritance tax change could alter the way the industry thinks about the future.

“We want to see family farms in Northern Ireland being successful. That is why we need to plan for the future,” he said.

“As part of that programme, my department will assist people with that. We need to do more to enable that, particularly in light of this significant announcement from the UK government.

“For example, inheritance tax is not paid if you pass on a farm but do not pass away within seven years of doing so. That will obviously come into play if this decision is proceeded with.

“We will work with the farming community and help them on the journey ahead. It is a significant issue. I will do all that I can in the Department to assist the people affected by it.”

As part of its growing campaign to oppose the new regulations the UFU has launched a petition to overturn the "family farm tax" and demand fair policies that reflect the industry’s unique challenges.

It is also urging members to encourage friends, family and supporters to attend the November 18 protest and to contact their local MPs to make their views known.

“Join us as we rally to protect our heritage, our livelihoods, and our right to farm. Together, we will show the government that unity is our greatest strength,” said the UFU president.

To sign the UFU’s petition to overturn family farm tax visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/B278BV7