Stand up for Bluebells urges the Woodland Trust in April and May

The enchanting and iconic bluebell wood is a breath-taking sight, but the popular spring outing could become increasingly rare.

The Woodland Trust cares for 55 native woods across Northern Ireland, including a mix of ancient woodland and newly planted native trees where bluebells thrive.

Bluebells bloom in April and May before the woodland canopy closes but are sensitive plants and take at least five years to establish and colonise.

This year, the woodland conservation charity, is encouraging visitors to enjoy the spring spectacle of woodland wildflowers, and help conserve them, by sticking to paths and keeping dogs on leads.

Carnmoney Hill

Woodland Trust estate manager Dave Scott said: “We welcome visitors to our woodlands at this spectacular time of year to see bluebell-carpeted woodland. Bluebells are often found in ancient woodlands because large colonies take so long to establish. Our native bluebells are vital both ecologically and culturally; they indicate biodiversity hotspots and their early blooms provide an important source of pollen and nectar for emerging insects.”

“We can all help with this by ensuring we do not damage the delicate flowers by keeping to the paths and keeping dogs from trampling through patches of bluebells. We have created walking trails through our native woodlands, so everyone can enjoy the wonder of woods in spring; in Mourne Park we even named a trail in their honour.”

Woodland Trust Northern Ireland communications manager Lynsey Nixon said: “Ancient woods carpeted with bluebells are a feast for the senses and our estate team have been working hard to restore the ancient woodlands where bluebells thrive. In Mourne Park for example, in areas of the woodland that were once suffocated by invasive species, nature is recovering and the native flowers that have existed there for centuries are now in full bloom.

“Our woods are open all year round and free to visit; this year we are asking for your support. Become a member of the Woodland Trust from just £4 per month, and your money will directly fund our conservation work in Northern Ireland.”

Bluebell

Bluebells hit their peak at different times across the UK and Ireland. Mid-April tends to be the best time to see them in the southern areas, while it can take until mid-May before woods in Northern Ireland are at their peak.

Lynsey added: “Visit some of the finest bluebells woods in Northern Ireland has to offer is at Drumnaph Wood, Maghera in Mid-Ulster, Oaks Wood in the Faughan Valley, Carnmoney Hill in Greater Belfast and Mourne Park’s Bluebell Trail near Kilkeel. Become a member of the Woodland Trust – you’ll join a movement of more than 300,000 like-minded people and help us create healthy habitats for people and wildlife.”