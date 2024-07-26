Start of a new ‘Odyssey’ as SSE Arena welcomes Canadian superstar to Belfast

dfdf

MB Chicken, the much-loved Canadian chicken institution, is opening the doors to its second UK restaurant, the first in a major city.

Opening within the SSE Arena, formally known as The Odyssey, the Canadian chain is excited to launch with the globally renowned ice hockey team The Belfast Giants, who have made the SSE Arena their home.

MB Chicken is Canada’s largest and fastest-growing chicken quick-service restaurant, renowned for its delicious Signature Chicken, Taters and locally sourced methodology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast location is the second in the 55-year-old restaurant chain’s highly anticipated overseas expansion, following the major success of its opening in Lisburn earlier this year.

"We are excited to announce that MB chicken is crossing the road from Lisburn to Belfast as we continue our UK expansion plans. We’re delighted that ice hockey legends the Belfast Giants, who we are supporting for their 2024/ 2025 season, are joining us for the launch and we look forward to extending a big Canadian welcome to those living in or visiting the Belfast area this week," said Dylan Powell, VP International Development.

The new MB Chicken restaurant is uniquely placed to serve those attending world class sporting, entertainment and cultural events within the venue, as much as for those seeking alternative and delicious food options in the city.

Bringing Canada’s favourite quick-service sensations to Belfast, including the Big Mary Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Taters and bone-in Signature Chicken, the restaurant will also serve the iconic Canadian ‘Tater Poutine’ alongside treats such as Halloumi Fries and shakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary Brown's Chicken is a rapidly growing global brand with 265 locations and counting.

Established in St John's, Newfoundland, in 1969, Mary Brown's has expanded its reach from humble beginnings to becoming a favourite for chicken lovers around the world.

Mary Brown's is renowned for its Big Mary Chicken Sandwich and made-fresh methodology, including hand cutting and hand breading its Signature Chicken and Taters from farm-fresh local ingredients.

In addition to the two Northern Ireland stores, Mary Brown's Chicken also plans to open more locations throughout the UK, Pakistan and Mexico in 2024. Within the next five years, the company's goal is to expand to 150 international stores.