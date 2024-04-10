State-of-the-art equine facilities opened at Norfolk Rescue and Rehoming Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ceremony took place on Tuesday 9 April, 2024, with the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, MBE, officiating.

﻿“We are witnessing an increase in the number of large groups of horses coming into our centre,” explained Sue Hodgkins, farm manager at Hall Farm.

“All new admissions have to be quarantined as part of our biosecurity procedures and given a thorough check over and treatment by our team of vets, farriers and other equine professionals. Large groups of unhandled horses make this extremely challenging. We can’t wait to start using them, having watched the site develop for over a year.”

World Horse Welfare has announced the official opening of the charity’s new equine admission facilities at its Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Snetterton, Norfolk. The ceremony took place on Tuesday 9 April, 2024, with the Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, MBE, officiating. Picture: Submitted

In her opening speech, The Lady Dannatt, the King’s representative in Norfolk, said: “Having last visited in 2021 with the charity’s president, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, it’s truly remarkable to witness the continuous efforts to improve equine welfare for all horses.

“These new admission facilities will be transformative to World Horse Welfare’s work. A big thank you must go to everyone who has been involved and supported the project – most notably Pets Foundation.”

The opening of these facilities is a pivotal moment in a major 25-year redevelopment plan across all four of World Horse Welfare’s Rescue and Rehoming centres, setting the stage for the charity’s centenary celebrations in 2027.

The completion of the Hall Farm redevelopment project, embodies the charity’s commitment to advancing equine welfare at a time when welfare enquiries have risen by 43% since the start of the year and all of its centres are nearing capacity.

Built to replace old, decaying farm buildings, the new facilities are purpose-designed to be light, airy, and quiet, emphasising easy maintenance, hygiene, and minimal stress for the animals.

They provide a flexible, adaptable space that can accommodate groups of horses, keeping them together or separating them as necessary.

The admission facilities at Hall Farm are a direct response to this growing need. The redevelopment project, which began in October 2022 and concluded in February 2024, was made possible in part by a generous grant of £90,000 from Pets Foundation.