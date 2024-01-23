Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All of these agencies have been working round the clock to clear roads and restore electricity as well as to deliver other vital public services in very challenging conditions.

Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds from 4pm today and a yellow Met Office warning has been issued and will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

The advice is to consider if your journey is necessary and to be aware there is a high risk of fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road. Where roads are closed people are reminded to adhere to road signs and follow any diversions in place. Ongoing industrial action may disrupt the Department’s response to the clear up operation however we will endeavour to clear roads as quickly as possible.

The clear-up operation following Storm Isha continues, to address the remaining obstructions on the road and significant interruptions to electricity supplies. Further disruption is expected.

NIE Networks’ engineers and emergency crews continue to work to restore as many customers as possible. There are currently approximately 7,000 customers without supply. Customers can report a power cut or any incidents of damage to the electricity network on the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. The public are reminded that they should not approach broken power lines or damaged poles or electrical equipment and to please report any damage immediately.

A number of Community Assistance Centres opened across Northern Ireland from 12 noon – 3pm for those still affected by power cuts. Teams will be on hand to provide hot drinks and information. For further details check the NIE Networks social media sites or call 03457 643 643.

Health services continue as normal across Northern Ireland. In the event of an emergency for life threatening conditions always call 999. For urgent care or minor injuries please contact your local Phone First service. There may be some delays to community care services due to ongoing road closures.

Extreme care must be taken when working with wind fallen /damaged trees, they may be unstable with the risk of crushing for people involved in cutting and removing them; Safety during clearing of storm damaged / fallen trees | Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (hseni.gov.uk).

Avoid all work at height whilst high winds continue, do not consider going on any roof or near exposed edges. Working at height | Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (hseni.gov.uk)

It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If your journey is essential, reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at Trafficwatchni - TrafficWatchNI - Home.

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warnings have elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.