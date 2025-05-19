Steady demand for cattle at Clogher Mart, fat bulls selling to £3243-60
In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to flying trade with beef bred cows selling to £412 per 100kg for an 800kg Charolais to £3296. and £3375-60 for an 870kg Limousin to £388 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £2972-20 at £386 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £444 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £3374-40 a 720kg Limousin sold to £374 per 100kg to £2692-80 with a 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £372 per 100kg to £2790.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2087-40 for a 710kg to £294 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3243-60 for a 1020kg Simmental to £318per 100kg to £354 per 100kg for an 880kg Limousin to £3115-20.
Fat steers sold to £2850 for a 750kg Stabiliser to £380 per 100kg.
Friesian steers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2080.
Fat heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £2145 with a 650kg Simmental to £386 per 100kg to £2509.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3100 for an 800kg Charolais (£387) to £435 per 100kg twice for a 650kg Limousin to £2830 and a 630kg Charolais to £2740.
Forward steers sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) with a 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427).
Med weight steers sold to £2110 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£422) with a 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489).
Smaller steers sold to £1300 for a 395kg Limousin with a 320kg Limousin to £1180.
Heavy heifers sold to £2690 for a 660kg Limousin (£407) with a 625kg Limousin to £2570 (£411).
Forward heifers sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423).
Med weight heifers sold to £2000 for a 500kg Limousin (£400) with a 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£424).
Smaller heifers sold to £1850 for a 400kg Belgian Blue (£462).
Weanling males sold to £2660 for a strong 635kg Limousin (£419)with a 530kg Charolais to £2190 (£419) and lightweight males to £1900 for a 400kg Charolais (£497).
Weanling heifers sold to £1820 for a 445kg Limousin (£400) with a 305kg Charolais to £1490 (£488) to £520 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1380.
Breeding bulls sold to £3020 for Charolais £3000 for Simmental and £3000 for Aberdeen Angus.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2460 and £2320.
Suckler outfits sold to £3580, £3500, and £3380.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3000 and £2650.
Bull calves sold to £1200 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £1050, and £990 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1390 for Charolais and £1310 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1700 for Belgian Blue and £1210 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Portadown producer 760kg Limousin to £444 (£3374-40) and 800kg Charolais to £412 (£3296) Rosslea producer 870kg Limousin to £388 (£3375-60) Plumbridge producer 770kg Limousin to £386 (£2972-20) and 720kg Limousin to £374 (£2692-80) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £384 (£2227-20) Augher producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £372 (£2790) Omagh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2343-60) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £372 (£2901-60) Dungannon producer 620kg Charolais to £370 (£2294) pomeroy producer 620kg Saler to £368 (£2281-60) Cookstown producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £368 (£1840) Lisnaskea producer 560kg Charolais to £366 (£2049-60) Aughnacloy producer 620kg Limousin to £364 (£2256-80) Fivemiletown producer 680kg Limousin to £360 (£2448) Kesh producer 600kg Limousin to £360 (£2160) Castlederg producer 430kg Limousin to £358 (£1539-40) Carrickmore producer 680kg Limousin to £358 (£2434-40) Hillsborough producer 690kg Charolais to £358 (£2470-20) and Fintona producer 880kg Limousin to £358 (£3150-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £340 to £356 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £334 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £360 to £444 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £294 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2087-40 with others selling from £252 to £274 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £230 to £268 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £160 to £210 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Beragh producer 880kg Limousin to £354 (£3115-20) Rosslea producer 1020kg Simmental to £318 (£3243-60) Cookstown producer 980kg Belgian Blue to £308 (£3018-40) and Aughnacloy producer 910kg Hereford to £300 (£2730).
Fat steers
Stabiliser steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2850. Charolais steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2343-60. Limousin steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2646. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2580-60. Fleckvieh steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2414. Simmental steers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2025-20. Friesian steers sold to 3332 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2080.
Fat heifers
Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 550kg to £2145. Simmental heifers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2509. Charolais heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 560kg to £2128. Hereford heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1938. Friesian heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1727.
Store bullocks
A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £3100 for an 800kg Charolais (£387) with a with a 735kg Belgian Blue to £3050 (£415) and selling to £435 per 100kg twice for a 650kg Limousin to £2830 and a 630kg Charolais to £2740.
Other quality lots sold from £371 to £411 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) with a 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427).
Others sold from £390 to £426 per 100kg.
Leading prices
E Little Brookeborough 800kg Charolais to £3100 (£387) 745kg Limousin to £2900 (£389) and 745kg Limousin to £2820 (£378) Fermanagh producer 735kg Belgian Blue to £3050 (£415) 745kg Limousin to £2900 (£389) 705kg Charolais to £2900 (£411) 650kg Limousin to £2830 (£435) 630kg Charolais to £2740 (£435) and 630kg Charolais to £2720 (£432) P Turbitt Ballygawley 805kg Charolais to £2790 (£346) and 725kg Charolais to £2690 (£371) M Irwin Clogher 730kg Limousin to £2770 (£379) J Irwin Clogher 730kg Limousin to £2750 (£376) and 655kg Limousin to £2660 (£406) C Keys Fivemiletown 655kg Limousin to £2740 (£418) M Keys Clogher 725kg Charolais to £2700 (£372) 695kg Belgian Blue to £2680 (£385) and 660kg Charolais to £2670 (£404) Dungannon producer 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2690 (£373) and A and N Gervais Clogher 710kg Shorthorn to £2650 (£373).
Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) for a Fermanagh producer. E McWilliams Seskinore 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2470 (£426) 535kg Limousin to £2260 (£422) 530kg Limousin to £2260 (£426) and 515kg Limousin to £2200 (£427) J McGuigan Armagh 585kg Limousin to £2410 (£412) 590kg Charolais to £2400 (£407) 555kg Charolais to £2320 (£418) and 550kg Charolais to £2160 (£393) C Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £2320 (£407) and 535kg Simmental to £2060 (£385) A and M Daly Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £2280 (£411) and 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427) and R and M Donaghy Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A strong demand in this section with quality stores selling to £2110 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£422) with a 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489) and a 420kg Limousin to £2000 (£488). Leading prices
J McGuigan Armagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £2110 (£422) Fermanagh producer 480 kg Limousin to £2100 (£437) 410kg Limousin to £2000 (£488) and 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489) T Noble Lisbellaw 495kg Charolais to £1880 with a 545kg Limousin to £2240 (£411) others (£380) 415kg Charolais to £1450 (£349) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£318) William Gibson Fintona 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400) R and M Donaghy Dungannon 430kg Hereford to £1570 (£365) 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£332) M Creightan Rosslea 435kg Limousin to £1500 (£345) S Brodison Stewartstown 465kg Limousin to £1500 (£322) 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1500 (£322) and P Keenan Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) 475kg Limousins to £1480 x2 (£311) and 415kg Limousin to £1290 (£311).
Smaller steers 400kg and under.
P Keenan Omagh 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) 345kg Limousin to £1260 (£365) and 400kg Limousin to £1180 (£280) J McAninley (Jnr) and Dungannon 320kg Limousin to £1180 (£368).
Store heifers
A very keen demand in this section with heavy heifers reaching £2690 for a 660kg Limousin (£407) with a 625kg Limousin to £2570 (£411).
Several others sold from £355 to £405 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423).
Others sold from £369 to £403 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J McSorley Beragh 660kg Limousin to £2690 (£407) 655kg Limousin to £2600 (£397) 625kg Limousin to £2530 (£405) 655kg Limousin to £2520 (£384) and 630kg Limousin to £2510 (£398) M McMahon Brookeborough 695kg Charolais to £2580 (£371) and 650kg Charolais to £2580 (£397) W McLean Ballygawley 605kg Charolais to £2400 (£396) Fermanagh producer 600kg Limousin to £2340 (£390) and 600kg Limousin to £2320 (£386) and K Johnston Sixmilecross 655kg Charolais to £2330 (£355).
Forward heifers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423) 570kg Limousin to £2300 (£403) and 545kg Limousin to £2240 (£411) B Hughes Cookstown 580kg Charolais to £2280 (£393) and 590kg Charolais to £2180 (£369) M McMahon Brookeborough 570kg Charolais to £2240 (£393) W McLean Ballygawley 555kg Limousin to £2200 (£396) and M Crilly Armagh 580kg Charolais to £2200 (£379).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality sorts selling to £2000 for a 500kg Limousin (£400) a 450kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1910 (£424) a 450kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£422) with a 435kg Simmental to £1800 (£414).
Leading prices
W McLean Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £2000 (£400) M McGirr Tempo 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£424) and 470kg Simmental to £1870 (£391) T S Patton Kinawley 450kg Limousin to £1900 (£422) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£376) S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1900 (£380) 500kg Simmental to £1810 (£362) 475kg Limousin to £1760 (£370) and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1740 (£355) M McMahon Brookeborough 485kg Limousin to £1820 (£375) M Anderson Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1810 (£385) M/S S and A Kelly Tempo 435kg Simmental to £1800 (£414) B Hughes Cookstown 465kg Limousin to £1740 (£375) D Montgomery Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1740 (£386) G McCloskey Armagh 440kg Charolais to £1710 (£388) and Fermanagh producer 415kg Charolais to £1700 (£409).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fivemiletown producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £1850 (£462) R McCann Fintona 385kg Charolais to £1580 (£410)365kg Charolais to £1350 (£370) 320kg Charolais to £1340 (£419) and 305kg Charolais to £1160 (£380) G McCloskey Jun. Armagh 350kg Shorthorn beef to £1410 (£403) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£354) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Charolais to £1350 (£370) M/S FE and PE Leitch Aughnacloy 360kg Simmental to £1260. T S Patton Kinawley 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £840.
Weanlings
A very sharp demand in this section with strong males selling to £2660 for a 635kg Limousin (£419) with a 530kg Charolais to £2190 (£419).
Lightweight males sold to £1990 for a 400kg Charolais (£497) with a 445kg Charolais to £1990 (£447).
Weanling heifers sold to £1820 for a 455kg Limousin (£400) with a 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) a 305kg Charolais sold to £1490 (£488) with a 305kg Simmental to £1480 (£485) to a top of £520 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1380.
Leading prices as follows
Strong males sold to £2660 for a 635kg Limousin (£419) 640kg Limousin to £2640 (£412) 530kg Charolais to £2220 (£419) 610kg Limousin to £2150 (£352) 550kg Limousin to £2100 (£382) and 560kg Limousin to £2040 (£364) for Paul McAuley Dungannon B McWilliams Seskinore 530kg Limousin to £2190 (£413) A Dunwoody Clogher 560kg Limousin to £2180 (£389) 525kg Limousin to £1960 (£373) and 505kg Limousin to £1890 (£374) Fermanagh producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1920 (£369) and 505kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1920 (£380) M Beacom Ederney 490kg Limousin to £1900 (£387) and 470kg Charolais to £1850 (£393) and R Watson Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£379).
Lightweight males sold to £1990 for a 400kg Charolais (£497) for G Curran Brookeborough. Clogher producer 445kg Charolais to £1990 (£447) and 445kg Charolais to £1850 (£415) J McConville Moy 405kg Charolais to £1910 (£471) and R Watson Augher 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443).
Weanling heifers
A Dunwoody Clogher 455kg Limousin to £1820 (£400) G Curran Brookeborough 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) and 365kg Charolais to £1480 (£405) R Watson Augher 435kg Charolais to £1700 (£391) and 420kg Charolais to £1620 (£385) J Conroy Sixmilecross 415kg Limousin to £1600 (£385) 400kg Limousin to £1570 (£392) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£350) F J Cashel Lisnaskea 415kg Belgian Blue to£1600 (£385) and 350kg Limousin to £1440 (£411) T Noble Lisbellaw 405kg Charolais to £1570 (£387) 395kg Charolais to £1380 (£349) D Little Tempo 375kg Charolais to £1500 (£400) M Murray Dungannon 305kg Charolais to £1490 (£488) 335kg Limousin to £1440 (£430) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 265kg Limousin to £1380 (£520) and 295kg Limousin to £1340 (£454) E J McMenamin Kesh 305kg Simmental to £1480 (£485) and K Mackle Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £1370 (£442).
Dairy cows and heifers
A smaller entry this week sold to £2460 and £2320 for calved heifers from a Stewartstown producer Dungannon producer £2250 for calved heifer and £1500 for calved cow. Dungannon producer £2160 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £1660 for calved heifer.
Breeding bulls
Bellanaleck producer £3020 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 12-12-2019) Augher producer £3000 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 31-10-2023) Castlederg producer £3000 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (born 26-03-2024) and Fivemiletown producer £2580 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 18-02-2023).
Suckler cows and calves
A very good turnout this week sold to brisk demand with A Ellison Fivemiletown selling heifers with heifer calves to £3580 and £3380. M Daly Carrickmore £3500 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £3060 for 2018 cow with bull calf. K Kelly Omagh £3400 for 2019 cow with bull calf. R A Graham Trillick £2970 and £2840 for heifers with heifer calves. A Graham Trillick £2640 for heifer with bull calf. S Johnston Irvinestown £2580 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £2540 for 2017 cow with bull calf. H S Kyle Fivemiletown £2350 for second calver with heifer calf and £2080 for 2018 cow with bull calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3000 for a Rosslea producer. R Clarke Augher £2650. A McHugh Kinawley £2520, £2460, £1880 and £1680.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very strong demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £1200 for a Limousin from R McConnell Clogher. J McDonald Ballygawley £960 for Aberdeen Angus; K Kelly Omagh £890 for Charolais; C McBrien Lisnaskea £540 for Hereford; D McClean Fivemiletown £540 for Belgian Blue; A McPhillips Magheraveely £500 for Belgian Blue; M/S D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £490 for Hereford and A C Lunny Aghalane £480 for Hereford.
Heifer calves
R McConnell Clogher £1050 and £990 for Charolais; L Mavitty Culkey £550 for Charolais; A C Lunny Aghalane £540 for Belgian Blue £480 and £470 for Hereford; Newtownbutler producer £540 for Limousin; A McPhillips Magheraveely £530 for Limousin; M C McCann Sixmilecross £530 for Simmental; A Veitch Lisbellaw £510 for Belgian Blue; S Gormley Augher £500 for Simmental and Ballygawley producer £500 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
R McConnell Clogher £1390 for Charolais; M/S J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £1310, £1210, and £1150 for Limousins; S Corrigan Trillick £1300 for Belgian Blue £1070 for Limousin and £1030 for Charolais; L Murray Newtownbutler £1120 for Charolais; K P Fitzpatrick Newtownbutler £1110 for Charolais; K McGrade Dromore £990, £930 for Aberdeen Angus and £800 for Charolais for Aberdeen Angus; J McDonald Ballygawley £960 for Aberdeen Angus; K Kelly Omagh £890 for Charolais; N Neal Irvinetown £710, £700 and £620 for Speckle Park and M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £660 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1700 for Belgian Blue; J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £1210 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £1200 for Aberdeen Angus and £1140 for Limousin; L Murray Newtownbutler £1090 and £1000 for Charolais for Charolais and £1020 for Limousin; A McHugh Kinawley £1080, £1000, £930 for Limousins; £1040 for Belgian Blue and £950 for Shorthorn; K Little Lisnaskea £1060 and £1020 for Charolais and K McGrade Dromore £1000, £990, £980 and £970 for Belgian Blues.