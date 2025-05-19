Steady demand for cattle at Clogher Mart, fat bulls selling to £3243-60

A show week entry of 896 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 17th May sold to a firm steady demand for all stock presented in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 260 lots listed sold to flying trade with beef bred cows selling to £412 per 100kg for an 800kg Charolais to £3296. and £3375-60 for an 870kg Limousin to £388 per 100kg with a 770kg Limousin to £2972-20 at £386 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £444 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £3374-40 a 720kg Limousin sold to £374 per 100kg to £2692-80 with a 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £372 per 100kg to £2790.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2087-40 for a 710kg to £294 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £3243-60 for a 1020kg Simmental to £318per 100kg to £354 per 100kg for an 880kg Limousin to £3115-20.

Fat steers sold to £2850 for a 750kg Stabiliser to £380 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2080.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fat heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £2145 with a 650kg Simmental to £386 per 100kg to £2509.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3100 for an 800kg Charolais (£387) to £435 per 100kg twice for a 650kg Limousin to £2830 and a 630kg Charolais to £2740.

Forward steers sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) with a 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427).

Med weight steers sold to £2110 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£422) with a 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller steers sold to £1300 for a 395kg Limousin with a 320kg Limousin to £1180.

Heavy heifers sold to £2690 for a 660kg Limousin (£407) with a 625kg Limousin to £2570 (£411).

Forward heifers sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423).

Med weight heifers sold to £2000 for a 500kg Limousin (£400) with a 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£424).

Smaller heifers sold to £1850 for a 400kg Belgian Blue (£462).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling males sold to £2660 for a strong 635kg Limousin (£419)with a 530kg Charolais to £2190 (£419) and lightweight males to £1900 for a 400kg Charolais (£497).

Weanling heifers sold to £1820 for a 445kg Limousin (£400) with a 305kg Charolais to £1490 (£488) to £520 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1380.

Breeding bulls sold to £3020 for Charolais £3000 for Simmental and £3000 for Aberdeen Angus.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2460 and £2320.

Suckler outfits sold to £3580, £3500, and £3380.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3000 and £2650.

Bull calves sold to £1200 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £1050, and £990 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1390 for Charolais and £1310 for Limousin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reared female lumps sold to £1700 for Belgian Blue and £1210 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers as follows: Portadown producer 760kg Limousin to £444 (£3374-40) and 800kg Charolais to £412 (£3296) Rosslea producer 870kg Limousin to £388 (£3375-60) Plumbridge producer 770kg Limousin to £386 (£2972-20) and 720kg Limousin to £374 (£2692-80) Fivemiletown producer 580kg Limousin to £384 (£2227-20) Augher producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £372 (£2790) Omagh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £372 (£2343-60) Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £372 (£2901-60) Dungannon producer 620kg Charolais to £370 (£2294) pomeroy producer 620kg Saler to £368 (£2281-60) Cookstown producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £368 (£1840) Lisnaskea producer 560kg Charolais to £366 (£2049-60) Aughnacloy producer 620kg Limousin to £364 (£2256-80) Fivemiletown producer 680kg Limousin to £360 (£2448) Kesh producer 600kg Limousin to £360 (£2160) Castlederg producer 430kg Limousin to £358 (£1539-40) Carrickmore producer 680kg Limousin to £358 (£2434-40) Hillsborough producer 690kg Charolais to £358 (£2470-20) and Fintona producer 880kg Limousin to £358 (£3150-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £340 to £356 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £320 to £334 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £360 to £444 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £294 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2087-40 with others selling from £252 to £274 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £230 to £268 per 100kg.

Poorer type cows sold from £160 to £210 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Beragh producer 880kg Limousin to £354 (£3115-20) Rosslea producer 1020kg Simmental to £318 (£3243-60) Cookstown producer 980kg Belgian Blue to £308 (£3018-40) and Aughnacloy producer 910kg Hereford to £300 (£2730).

Fat steers

Stabiliser steers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2850. Charolais steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2343-60. Limousin steers sold to £378 per 100kg for a 700kg to £2646. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £374 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2580-60. Fleckvieh steers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2414. Simmental steers sold to £332 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2025-20. Friesian steers sold to 3332 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2080.

Fat heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £390 per 100kg for a 550kg to £2145. Simmental heifers sold to £386 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2509. Charolais heifers sold to £380 per 100kg for a 560kg to £2128. Hereford heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1938. Friesian heifers sold to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1727.

Store bullocks

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £3100 for an 800kg Charolais (£387) with a with a 735kg Belgian Blue to £3050 (£415) and selling to £435 per 100kg twice for a 650kg Limousin to £2830 and a 630kg Charolais to £2740.

Other quality lots sold from £371 to £411 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) with a 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427).

Others sold from £390 to £426 per 100kg.

Leading prices

E Little Brookeborough 800kg Charolais to £3100 (£387) 745kg Limousin to £2900 (£389) and 745kg Limousin to £2820 (£378) Fermanagh producer 735kg Belgian Blue to £3050 (£415) 745kg Limousin to £2900 (£389) 705kg Charolais to £2900 (£411) 650kg Limousin to £2830 (£435) 630kg Charolais to £2740 (£435) and 630kg Charolais to £2720 (£432) P Turbitt Ballygawley 805kg Charolais to £2790 (£346) and 725kg Charolais to £2690 (£371) M Irwin Clogher 730kg Limousin to £2770 (£379) J Irwin Clogher 730kg Limousin to £2750 (£376) and 655kg Limousin to £2660 (£406) C Keys Fivemiletown 655kg Limousin to £2740 (£418) M Keys Clogher 725kg Charolais to £2700 (£372) 695kg Belgian Blue to £2680 (£385) and 660kg Charolais to £2670 (£404) Dungannon producer 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £2690 (£373) and A and N Gervais Clogher 710kg Shorthorn to £2650 (£373).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2590 for a 590kg Belgian Blue (£439) for a Fermanagh producer. E McWilliams Seskinore 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £2470 (£426) 535kg Limousin to £2260 (£422) 530kg Limousin to £2260 (£426) and 515kg Limousin to £2200 (£427) J McGuigan Armagh 585kg Limousin to £2410 (£412) 590kg Charolais to £2400 (£407) 555kg Charolais to £2320 (£418) and 550kg Charolais to £2160 (£393) C Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £2320 (£407) and 535kg Simmental to £2060 (£385) A and M Daly Dungannon 555kg Limousin to £2280 (£411) and 510kg Limousin to £2180 (£427) and R and M Donaghy Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A strong demand in this section with quality stores selling to £2110 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (£422) with a 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489) and a 420kg Limousin to £2000 (£488). Leading prices

J McGuigan Armagh 500kg Belgian Blue to £2110 (£422) Fermanagh producer 480 kg Limousin to £2100 (£437) 410kg Limousin to £2000 (£488) and 405kg Limousin to £1980 (£489) T Noble Lisbellaw 495kg Charolais to £1880 with a 545kg Limousin to £2240 (£411) others (£380) 415kg Charolais to £1450 (£349) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1370 (£318) William Gibson Fintona 450kg Limousin to £1800 (£400) R and M Donaghy Dungannon 430kg Hereford to £1570 (£365) 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1510 (£332) M Creightan Rosslea 435kg Limousin to £1500 (£345) S Brodison Stewartstown 465kg Limousin to £1500 (£322) 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1500 (£322) and P Keenan Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1480 (£302) 475kg Limousins to £1480 x2 (£311) and 415kg Limousin to £1290 (£311).

Smaller steers 400kg and under.

P Keenan Omagh 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) 345kg Limousin to £1260 (£365) and 400kg Limousin to £1180 (£280) J McAninley (Jnr) and Dungannon 320kg Limousin to £1180 (£368).

Store heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very keen demand in this section with heavy heifers reaching £2690 for a 660kg Limousin (£407) with a 625kg Limousin to £2570 (£411).

Several others sold from £355 to £405 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423).

Others sold from £369 to £403 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J McSorley Beragh 660kg Limousin to £2690 (£407) 655kg Limousin to £2600 (£397) 625kg Limousin to £2530 (£405) 655kg Limousin to £2520 (£384) and 630kg Limousin to £2510 (£398) M McMahon Brookeborough 695kg Charolais to £2580 (£371) and 650kg Charolais to £2580 (£397) W McLean Ballygawley 605kg Charolais to £2400 (£396) Fermanagh producer 600kg Limousin to £2340 (£390) and 600kg Limousin to £2320 (£386) and K Johnston Sixmilecross 655kg Charolais to £2330 (£355).

Forward heifers 510kg to 590kg sold to £2500 for a 590kg Limousin (£423) 570kg Limousin to £2300 (£403) and 545kg Limousin to £2240 (£411) B Hughes Cookstown 580kg Charolais to £2280 (£393) and 590kg Charolais to £2180 (£369) M McMahon Brookeborough 570kg Charolais to £2240 (£393) W McLean Ballygawley 555kg Limousin to £2200 (£396) and M Crilly Armagh 580kg Charolais to £2200 (£379).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality sorts selling to £2000 for a 500kg Limousin (£400) a 450kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1910 (£424) a 450kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£422) with a 435kg Simmental to £1800 (£414).

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W McLean Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £2000 (£400) M McGirr Tempo 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£424) and 470kg Simmental to £1870 (£391) T S Patton Kinawley 450kg Limousin to £1900 (£422) and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£376) S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1900 (£380) 500kg Simmental to £1810 (£362) 475kg Limousin to £1760 (£370) and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1740 (£355) M McMahon Brookeborough 485kg Limousin to £1820 (£375) M Anderson Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1810 (£385) M/S S and A Kelly Tempo 435kg Simmental to £1800 (£414) B Hughes Cookstown 465kg Limousin to £1740 (£375) D Montgomery Aughnacloy 450kg Charolais to £1740 (£386) G McCloskey Armagh 440kg Charolais to £1710 (£388) and Fermanagh producer 415kg Charolais to £1700 (£409).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Fivemiletown producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £1850 (£462) R McCann Fintona 385kg Charolais to £1580 (£410)365kg Charolais to £1350 (£370) 320kg Charolais to £1340 (£419) and 305kg Charolais to £1160 (£380) G McCloskey Jun. Armagh 350kg Shorthorn beef to £1410 (£403) and 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£354) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Charolais to £1350 (£370) M/S FE and PE Leitch Aughnacloy 360kg Simmental to £1260. T S Patton Kinawley 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £840.

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with strong males selling to £2660 for a 635kg Limousin (£419) with a 530kg Charolais to £2190 (£419).

Lightweight males sold to £1990 for a 400kg Charolais (£497) with a 445kg Charolais to £1990 (£447).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £1820 for a 455kg Limousin (£400) with a 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) a 305kg Charolais sold to £1490 (£488) with a 305kg Simmental to £1480 (£485) to a top of £520 per 100kg for a 265kg Limousin to £1380.

Leading prices as follows

Strong males sold to £2660 for a 635kg Limousin (£419) 640kg Limousin to £2640 (£412) 530kg Charolais to £2220 (£419) 610kg Limousin to £2150 (£352) 550kg Limousin to £2100 (£382) and 560kg Limousin to £2040 (£364) for Paul McAuley Dungannon B McWilliams Seskinore 530kg Limousin to £2190 (£413) A Dunwoody Clogher 560kg Limousin to £2180 (£389) 525kg Limousin to £1960 (£373) and 505kg Limousin to £1890 (£374) Fermanagh producer 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1920 (£369) and 505kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1920 (£380) M Beacom Ederney 490kg Limousin to £1900 (£387) and 470kg Charolais to £1850 (£393) and R Watson Augher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1860 (£379).

Lightweight males sold to £1990 for a 400kg Charolais (£497) for G Curran Brookeborough. Clogher producer 445kg Charolais to £1990 (£447) and 445kg Charolais to £1850 (£415) J McConville Moy 405kg Charolais to £1910 (£471) and R Watson Augher 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443).

Weanling heifers

A Dunwoody Clogher 455kg Limousin to £1820 (£400) G Curran Brookeborough 405kg Charolais to £1750 (£432) and 365kg Charolais to £1480 (£405) R Watson Augher 435kg Charolais to £1700 (£391) and 420kg Charolais to £1620 (£385) J Conroy Sixmilecross 415kg Limousin to £1600 (£385) 400kg Limousin to £1570 (£392) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£350) F J Cashel Lisnaskea 415kg Belgian Blue to£1600 (£385) and 350kg Limousin to £1440 (£411) T Noble Lisbellaw 405kg Charolais to £1570 (£387) 395kg Charolais to £1380 (£349) D Little Tempo 375kg Charolais to £1500 (£400) M Murray Dungannon 305kg Charolais to £1490 (£488) 335kg Limousin to £1440 (£430) 380kg Limousin to £1380 (£363) 265kg Limousin to £1380 (£520) and 295kg Limousin to £1340 (£454) E J McMenamin Kesh 305kg Simmental to £1480 (£485) and K Mackle Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £1370 (£442).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smaller entry this week sold to £2460 and £2320 for calved heifers from a Stewartstown producer Dungannon producer £2250 for calved heifer and £1500 for calved cow. Dungannon producer £2160 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £1660 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Bellanaleck producer £3020 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 12-12-2019) Augher producer £3000 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 31-10-2023) Castlederg producer £3000 for pedigree non registered Aberdeen Angus (born 26-03-2024) and Fivemiletown producer £2580 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 18-02-2023).

Suckler cows and calves

A very good turnout this week sold to brisk demand with A Ellison Fivemiletown selling heifers with heifer calves to £3580 and £3380. M Daly Carrickmore £3500 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £3060 for 2018 cow with bull calf. K Kelly Omagh £3400 for 2019 cow with bull calf. R A Graham Trillick £2970 and £2840 for heifers with heifer calves. A Graham Trillick £2640 for heifer with bull calf. S Johnston Irvinestown £2580 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £2540 for 2017 cow with bull calf. H S Kyle Fivemiletown £2350 for second calver with heifer calf and £2080 for 2018 cow with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £3000 for a Rosslea producer. R Clarke Augher £2650. A McHugh Kinawley £2520, £2460, £1880 and £1680.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very strong demand in this section with bull calves (under two months) selling to £1200 for a Limousin from R McConnell Clogher. J McDonald Ballygawley £960 for Aberdeen Angus; K Kelly Omagh £890 for Charolais; C McBrien Lisnaskea £540 for Hereford; D McClean Fivemiletown £540 for Belgian Blue; A McPhillips Magheraveely £500 for Belgian Blue; M/S D and R Phair Maguiresbridge £490 for Hereford and A C Lunny Aghalane £480 for Hereford.

Heifer calves

R McConnell Clogher £1050 and £990 for Charolais; L Mavitty Culkey £550 for Charolais; A C Lunny Aghalane £540 for Belgian Blue £480 and £470 for Hereford; Newtownbutler producer £540 for Limousin; A McPhillips Magheraveely £530 for Limousin; M C McCann Sixmilecross £530 for Simmental; A Veitch Lisbellaw £510 for Belgian Blue; S Gormley Augher £500 for Simmental and Ballygawley producer £500 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

R McConnell Clogher £1390 for Charolais; M/S J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £1310, £1210, and £1150 for Limousins; S Corrigan Trillick £1300 for Belgian Blue £1070 for Limousin and £1030 for Charolais; L Murray Newtownbutler £1120 for Charolais; K P Fitzpatrick Newtownbutler £1110 for Charolais; K McGrade Dromore £990, £930 for Aberdeen Angus and £800 for Charolais for Aberdeen Angus; J McDonald Ballygawley £960 for Aberdeen Angus; K Kelly Omagh £890 for Charolais; N Neal Irvinetown £710, £700 and £620 for Speckle Park and M/S R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £660 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £1700 for Belgian Blue; J J and G Donohoe Newtownbutler £1210 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £1200 for Aberdeen Angus and £1140 for Limousin; L Murray Newtownbutler £1090 and £1000 for Charolais for Charolais and £1020 for Limousin; A McHugh Kinawley £1080, £1000, £930 for Limousins; £1040 for Belgian Blue and £950 for Shorthorn; K Little Lisnaskea £1060 and £1020 for Charolais and K McGrade Dromore £1000, £990, £980 and £970 for Belgian Blues.