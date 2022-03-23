Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

This week Incalf Cows sold to £1090 twice and £1020. Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1030 for a 400kg Lim. (£258) smaller ones sold to £695 for a 240kg Ch. Weanling Heifers sold to £990 for a 405kg Ch. (£244) smaller ones sold to £640 for a 240kg Ch.

SAMPLE PRICES;

SUCKLER COWS: Newtownbutler Producer £1090 twice and £1020 for incalf Cows.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Belturbet Producer 400kg Lim. to £1030 (£258) and 460kg Ch. to £1020 (£222) Newtownbutler Producer 400kg Lim. to £900 and 420kg Lim. to £890. Derrylin Producer 370kg Lim. to £940 and 350kg Lim. to £810. Lisnaskea Producer 420kg Sim. to £920 and 430kg Sim. to £900. Tempo Producer 425kg AA. top £895, 350kg AA. to £780, 350kg AA. to £710, 360kg AA. to £680 and 315kg AA. to £615. Newtownbutler Producer 375kg Ch. to £850. Derrylin Producer 350kg AA. to £800, 370kg AA. to £780, 320kg AA. to £715., and 340kg AA. to £710. Derrylin Producer 380kg Her. to £795 and 265kg Her. to £630. Derrylin Producer 295kg Lim. to £775, 300kg Lim. to £750, 290kg Lim. to £745, and 265kg Lim. to £670. Newtownbutler Producer 315kg Ch. to £765 and 240kg Ch. to £695 (£290)

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Belturbet Producer 405Kg Ch. to £990 (£244) and 445kg Ch. to £990. Derrylin Producer 350kg Lim. to £920 (£263) 335kg Lim. to £815, 310kg Lim. to £800, 345kg Ch. to £755 and 330kg Lim. to £715. Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch. to £765, 330kg Ch. to £755, 320kg Ch. to £740, 300kg Ch. to £680 and 310kg Ch. to £650. Newtownbutler Producer 365kg Lim. to £735. Belcoo Producer Lim. to £800 and 260kg Lim. to £580. Boho Producer 240kg Ch. to £640. Derrylin Producer 315kg Her. to £615.