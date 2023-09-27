Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £1440
This week weanling males sold to £1240 for a 430kg Charolais (£288) and £1220 for a 440kg Charolais (£277) smaller sorts sold to £1010 for a 330kg £306) and selling to a high of £368 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais to £735 with a 235kg Charolais to £850 (£362).
Store and weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 560kg Aberdeen Angus (£250) a 555kg Charolais sold to £1370 (£247).
Smaller sorts sold to £890 for a 280kg Charolais (£318) with a 190kg Limousin to £560 (£195).
Cows and calves sold to £1440.
Cull cows sold to £1350 and £960.
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Newtownbutler producer £1440 and £1100 for Hereford cows with bull calves £1210 for Limousin cow with heifer calf and £1100 for Hereford cow with heifer calf. Cull cows sold to £1350 and £960.
Store and weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1240 (£288) Newtownbutler producer 440kg Charolais to £1220 (£277) Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £1220 (£277) and 410kg Charolais to £1210 (£261) Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1090 (£279) 360kg Charolais to £1030 (£286) and 330kg Charolais to £870 (£264) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£257) Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £1010 (£306) 370kg Limousin to £990, 300kg Charolais to £950 (£317) 345kg Charolais to £920, 265kg Charolais to £900 (£340) and 290kg Charolais to £840 (£289) Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £950 (£292) and 300kg Shorthorn to £790. Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £940 (£276) 350kg Limousin to £930 (£266) 260kg Charolais to £935 (£360) 265kg Charolais to £870 (£328) and 255kg Charolais to £840 (£329) Rosslea producer 235kg Charolais to £850 (£362) 220kg Charolais to £790 (£359) 200kg Charolais to £735 (£368) 200kg Charolais to £685 (£343) and 190kg Charolais to £630 (£332) Letterbreen producer 265kg Limousin to £825 (£311) 270kg Limousin to £700, 250kg Her. to £590 and 245kg Her. to £520. Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £680, 230kg Limousin to £635, and 240kg Limousin to £610. Derrylin producer 240kg Limousin to £670 and 240kg Limousin to £600.
Store and weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£250) and 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£209) Lisnaskea producer 555kg Charolais to £1370 (£247) and 410kg Charolais to £1030. Fivemiletown producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£245) 460kg Limousin to £1090, and 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060. Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Limousin to £1100 (£282) 330kg Simmental to £950 (£288) and 335kg Charolais to £840. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Charolais to £1090. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Charolais to £1050. Newtownbutler producer 500kg Shorthorn to £990, 340kg Charolais to £820, 450kg Shorthorn to £780, 370kg Shorthorn to £760 and 290kg Saler to £690. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £890 (£318) Derrylin producer 260kg Limousin to £675, 230kg Limousin to £590, 210kg Limousin to £500, 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £500 and 200kg Limousin to £490. Rosslea producer 200kg Limousin to £570 (£285) 190kg Limousin to £560 (£295) and 170kg Charolais to £500 (£294); Lisnaskea producer 250kg Limousin to £590. Letterbreen producer 260kg Charolais to £570.
More stock required weekly to satisfy demand from online and ringside competition very keen to buy quality stock.