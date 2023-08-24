Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £1080 for weanling steers and bulls
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1080 for a 455kg Limousin with a 365kg Limousin selling to £1010 and a 240kg Charolais sold to £730 (£304).
Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 470kg Hereford with a 440kg Limousin to £1050 and selling to a top of £321 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1010.
Sample prices as follows
Weanling steers at bulls
Lisnaskea producer 455kg Limousin to £1080 and 315kg Limousin to £765. Derrylin producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £1010. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Charolais to £730 (£304) and 145kg Charolais to £430. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Simmental to £700. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £470 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £460.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 470kg Hereford to £1060 and 440kg Limousin to £1050. Lisnaskea producer 465kg Hereford to £1020 and 325kg Belgian Blue to £740. Fivemiletown producer 315kg Limousin to £1010 (£321) Lisbellaw producer 375kg Shorthorn to £860, 320kg Limousin to £850, 390kg Limousin to £850, 340kg Shorthorn to £840, 370kg Limousin to £830, 285kg Limousin to £700, 290kg Shorthorn to £700 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £550. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £570 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £540. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £540.