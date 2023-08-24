Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £1080 for weanling steers and bulls

Lots more stock required weekly to satisfy the strong demand from online and ringside competition.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1080 for a 455kg Limousin with a 365kg Limousin selling to £1010 and a 240kg Charolais sold to £730 (£304).

Weanling heifers sold to £1060 for a 470kg Hereford with a 440kg Limousin to £1050 and selling to a top of £321 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1010.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Sample prices as follows

Weanling steers at bulls

Lisnaskea producer 455kg Limousin to £1080 and 315kg Limousin to £765. Derrylin producer 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £1010. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Charolais to £730 (£304) and 145kg Charolais to £430. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Simmental to £700. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £470 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £460.

Weanling heifers