Steady demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, store heifers selling to £1300

A seasonal entry on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 10th December produced a good steady demand for all stock presented.

This week back springing heifers sold to £1440 and £1140.

Store heifers sold to £1300 for a 485kg Charolais (£268) with a 450kg Charolais to £1260 (£280).

Weanling heifers sold to £1220 for a 340kg Charolais (£359) with a 245kg Charolais to £880 (£359).

Weanling males sold to £1160 for a 325kg Charolais (£357) with a 260kg Limousin to £870 (£335).

Leading prices

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 485kg Charolais to £1300 (£268) 390kg Charolais to £1090, 365kg Charolais to £1080, 390kg Charolais to £1020, 325kg Charolais to £990 (£305) 375kg Charolais to £960 365kg Charolais to £940, 315kg Charolais to £910, 340kg Charolais to £880, 330kg Charolais to £800, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 330kg Charolais to £750, 265kg Charolais to £720 and 265kg Charolais to £730. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Charolais to £1260 (£280) 340kg Charolais to £1220 (£359) 320kg Charolais to £1040 (£325) 290kg Charolais to £850 (£293) 300kg Charolais to £830, and 280kg Charolais to £820 (£293) Maguiresbridge producer 335kg Charolais to £1110 (£331) 310kg Charolais. to £1040 (£335) 245kg Charolais to £880 (£359) 285kg Limousin to £850 (£298) and 270kg Limousin to £720. Lisnaskea producer 425kg Shorthorn to £960, 370kg Shorthorn to £940, 330kg Shorthorn to £680 and 285kg Shorthorn to £590. Belleek producer 225kg Limousin to £780 (£311)

Incalf heifers

Lisnaskea producer back springing (Galloway) heifers to £1440 and £1140.

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 325kg Charolais to £1160 (£357) and 340kg Charolais to £960. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Simmental to £1100 (£289) 410kg Charolais to £1070, 320kg Charolais to £970 (£303) 345kg Simmental to £940, 360kg Charolais to £910, 290kg Charolais to £860 (£297) 320kg Charolais to £850, 315kg Charolais to £840, and 315kg Fries. to £740. Newtownburtler producer 295kg Limousin to £930 (£315) 260kg Limousin to £870 (£335) and 235kg Limousin to £700 (£298) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £850. Belleek producer 235kg Limousin to £780 (£332) and 260kg Limousin to £780 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £680.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.