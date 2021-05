Steady demand for cattle at Markethill on Saturday

The 120 heifers maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £210 to £238 per 100k for 566k at £1345 from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £235 per 100k for 610k at £1435 from a Tassagh producer.

Beef heifers sold to £229 per 100k for 628k at £1435 from a Portadown producer, followed by £226 per 100k for 636k at £1435 from a Whitecross farmer. Main demand for beef heifers from £205 to £223 per 100k.

Good quality midweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £226 per 100k for 490k at £1105 from a Dromore farmer, followed by £221 per 100k for 468k at £1035 from a Cullyhanna producer.

The 120 bullocks sold in a steady demand with heavy bullocks selling to £242 per 100k for 550k at £1335 from a Markethill farmer. The same owner received £241 per 100k for 562k at £1355.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £210 to £234 per 100k. Good quality midweight bullocks sold from £200 to £223 per 100k for 460k at £1035 from a Markethill producer.

The 150 weanlings continued to sell in a very strong demand. Good quality male weanlings sold from £230 to £274 per 100k for 376k at £1030 from a Newry producer, followed by £267 per 100k for 236k at £630 from a Cullyhanna producer. Heifer weanlings sold up to £403 per 100k for 236k at £950 from a Ballinderry farmer, followed by £320 per 100k for 228k at £730 from a Rathfriland farmer. Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £273 per 100k for 326k at £890 and up to £940 for 384k £245 per 100k from a Keady farmer.

The 60 lots of sucklers sold in a steady demand with good quality outfits selling at £1620 for a Lim heifer and bull calf from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £1570 for a Lim second calver and bull calf from a Newtownstewart producer. The same owner received £1540 for a Sim cow and heifer calf. Several more good quality outfits sold from £1150 to £1500 each.

BEEF HEIFERS: Portadown producer 628k £1435 227p/k; Whitecross producer 636k £1435 226p/k, 638k £1425 223p/k; Portadown producer 704k £1565 222p/k; Dungannon producer 642k £1375 214p/k, 636k £1355 213p/k; Portadown producer 706k £1485 210p/k; Dungannon producer 646k £1355 210p/k.

FORWARD HEIFERS: Newtownhamilton producer 566k £1345 238p/k; Tassagh producer 610k £1435 235p/k; Crossmaglen producer 598k £1385 232p/k; Keady producer 620k £1425 230p/k; Tassagh producer 586k £1345 230p/k, 610k £1395 229p/k; 606k £1375 227p/k; Killylea producer 546k £1205 221p/k.

HEAVY BULLOCKS: Markethill producer 552k £1335 242p/k, 562k £1355 241p/k; Caledon producer 608k £1440 237p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 536k £1255 234p/k, 578k £1315 228p/k; Benburb producer 646k £1465 227p/k; Portadown producer 560k £1265 226p/k; Lisburn producer 516k £1165 226p/k.

MIDWEIGHT BULLOCKS: Markethill producer 464k £1035 223p/k; Jonesborough producer 498k £1095 220p/k; Annalong producer 494k £1045 212p/k; Kilkeel producer 470k £985 210p/k, 452k £935 207p/k; Tassagh producer 484k £995 206p/k, 426k £875 205p/k; Kilkeel producer 488k £995 204p/k.

MALE WEANLINGS: Newry producer 376k £1030 274p/k; Cullyhanna producer 236k £630 267p/k; Keady producer 272k £720 265p/;Keady producer 322k £850 264p/k; Rathfriland producer 364k £960 264p/k, 316k £830 263p/k; Keady producer 324k £850 262p/k; Rathfriland producer 310k £810 261p/k.