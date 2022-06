Steady demand for cull cows at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £235 for 590k at £1405 followed by £227 for 640k at £1465. Overage clean cattle sold to £236 for 840k bullocks at £1985. Fleshed cows sold steadily from £200 to £223 for 690k at £1555 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £217 for 650k at £1425 from a Portadown producer.

Fresian cows sold to £204 for 690k at £1425 from a Tandragee farmer. Main demand from £165 to £185 for 610k at £1135 from a Keady producer. Second quality friesians from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newtownhamilton farmer 698k £1555 £223.00; Portadown farmer 656k £1425 £217.00; Tandragee farmer 600k £1285 £214.00; Katesbridge farmer 640k £1345 £210.00; Glenanne farmer 774k £1625 £210.00; Katesbridge farmer 742k £1555 £210.00; Tandragee farmer 716k £1475 £206.00; Tandragee farmer 710k £1455 £205.00.

Friesian cull cows: Tandragee farmer 698k £1425 £204.00; Keady farmer 614k £1135 £185.00; Kilkeel farmer 942k £1685 £179.00; Kilkeel farmer 644k £1145 £178.00; Richhill farmer 704k £1235 £175.00; Keady farmer 680k £1175 £173.00; Kilkeel farmer 782k £1325 £170.00; Keady farmer 664k £1125 £170.00.

CALVES

150 calves sold in a steady trade. Good quality bull calves to £370 for a 4 week old Lim followed by £345 for 2 week old FKV. Main demand for good quality bulls from £200 to £330. Heifer calves from £340 for 4 week old Char followed by £290 for a 2 week old Lim. All good quality heifers from £170 to £260 per head.

Bull calves: Lim £370; FKV £345; Her £330; Bb £310; AA £265; Lim £245; AA £240.