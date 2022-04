Steady demand for sheep at Markethill

The 600 hoggets sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy hogets from 460p/k to 515p/k for 24.1k at £124 each.

Good quality midweights sold from 520p to 560p/k for 21k at £117.50 each.

The 220 spring lambs sold readily with light lambs from 550p/k to 595p/k for 21k at £125 and for 20.5k at £122 each.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 360 cull ewes sold to £234 each. Main demand from £150 to £222 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs returned a firm demand.

Good quality doubles sold to £380. Several more from £260 to £350 each.

Singles to £250. All good quality singles from £160 to £235 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Portadown producer 24.1k £124 515p/k; Newry producer 24.9k £126 506p/k 25k £126 504p/k; Aghalee producer 25.2k £127 504p/k; Poyntzpass producer 25.2k £124 492p/k; Crossmaglen producer 25k £122 488p/k; Aughnacloy producer 24k £117 488p/k; Dungannon producer 25.5k £122 479p/k.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS: Dungannon producer 21k £117.50 560p/k; Whitecross producer 21.4k £115 537p/k; Tandragee producer 21.3k £114 535p/k; Caledon producer 22k £117 532p/k; Tassagh producer 21.6k £114 528p/k; Dungannon producer 23.5k £124 528p/k; Armagh producer 21.1k £111 526p/k; Newry producer 23.6k £124 526p/k.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS: Newtownhamilton producer 21k £125 595p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 21k £125 595p/k; Markethill producer 20.5k £122 595p/k; Armagh producer 18.5k £110 595p/k; Markethill producer 20.4k £121 593p/k; Armagh producer 19.5k £115 590p/k; Armagh producer 20.7k £121 585p/k.