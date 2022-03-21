Steady demand for smaller entry of cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 330 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with Beef Cows selling to £1819 for an 850kg Ch. to £214. This was followed by an 850kg B/B. to £1734 @ £204.

Cow Heifers sold to £1597-50 for a 710kg Lim. to £225 and selling to a top of £231 per 100kg for a 640kg Ch. to £1478-40.

Fleshed Friesian Cows to £1499-60 for a 920kg to £163.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £918 for a 540kg to £170. Fat Bulls sold to £2547-20 for a 1280kg Ch. to £199 and £1809-40 for a 1090kg Lim. to £166 Fat Steers sold to £251 for a 620kg Ch.

Friesian Steers sold to £1582-60 for an 820kg to £193 with a 620kg to £191 (£1184-20).

Fat Heifers sold to £238 for a 590kg Lim. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2010 for a 795kg Ch. (£246) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1760.

Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 585kg Ch. (£244) with a 510kg Ch. to £1180 (£231.

Med Weights sold to £1410 for a 500kg Lim. (£282) Heavy Heifers sold to £1590 for a 640kg Ch. (£248).

Forward Lots sold to £1380 for a 560kg Ch. (£246) Med Weights sold to £1170 for a 485kg Ch. (£241) with a 445kg Ch. to £1120 (£249) Smaller sorts to £940 for a 400kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1300 for a 615kg Lim. (£211) and selling to £291 per 100kg for a 350kg Ch. to £1020. Weanling Females sold to £1150 for a 440kg Lim. (£261) with a 325kg Lim. to £850 (£261) Dairy Cows sold to £1900 with Springers to £1580 and £1230.Young Maidens to £600. Suckler Outfits sold to £1670 and £1540 Incalf Cows sold to £1400 and £1330 Young Bull Calves sold to £420 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £450 for Lim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £770 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £620 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Armagh Producer 640kg Ch. to £231 (£1478-40) Augher Producer 600kg Lim. to £230 (£1380) Dungannon Producer 710kg Lim. to £225 (£1597-50) Fivemiletown Producer 610kg Lim. to £222 (£1354-20) Ardboe Producer 670kg Ch. to £218 (£1460-60) Pomeroy Producer 610kg Sim. to £216 (£1317-60) Tempo Producer 850kg Ch. to £218 (£1819) Fivemiletown Producer 690kg Ch. to £210 (£1449) Cookstown Producer 770kg Lim. to £210 (£1617) Coalisland Producer 610kg Lim. to £206 (£1256-60) Pomeroy Producer 640kg Sim. to £204 (£1305-60) Cookstown Producer 850kg B/B. to £1734) Augher Producer 740kg Lim. to £202 (£1494-80) Tempo Producer 710kg Lim. to £202 (£1434-20) Killylea Producer 640kg Lim. to £202 (£1292-80)

Other quality lots sold from £180 to £200 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £150 to £178 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £134 to £156 per 100kg selling to a top of £163 for a 920kg (£1499-60) Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £170 for a 540kg (£918)

Plainer lots sold from £102 to £126 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £74 to £100 per 100kg

FAT BULLS : Florencecourt Producer 1280kg Ch. to £199 (£2547-20) Newtownbutler Producer 940kg Lim. to £179 (£1682-60) Fivemiletown Producer 860kg Lim. to £175 (£1505) Clogher Producer 1090kg Lim. to £166 (£1809-40) Tamlaght Producer 770kg Daq. to £156 (£1201-20) Aghalee Producer 1070kg Hol. to £143 (£1530-10) Augher Producer 950kg Hol. to £134 (£1273) Dungannon Producer 870kg Hol. to £127 (£1104-90)

FAT STEERS: 620kg Ch. to £251 (£1556-20) 630kg Lim. to £240. 620kg Lim. to £235. 590kg Ch. to £230. 570kg Lim. to £227. 750kg Lim. to £225. 540kg Lim. to £224. 700kg Ch. to £212. 660kg Her. to £211. 530kg AA. to £210. 740kg Lim. to £207. 820kg Fries to £193 (£1582-60) 620kg Fries to £191 (£1184-20) with others selling from £168 to £182 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 580kg Lim. to £244 (£1415-20) 590kg Lim. to £238. 590kg Lim. to £227. 570kg Daq. to £219. 660kg Sim. to £216. 560kg Ch. to £214. 610kg Lim. to £212.530kg Her. to £208. 540kg AA. to £206. 640kg M/B. to £205. 580kg Sal. to £204. 570kg AA. to £197. 610kg AA. to £190. Friesians sold from £150 to £176 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (250 lots)

Another good entry sold readily with heavy lots selling to £2010 for an 815kg Lim. (£246) and selling to a top of £270 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1760 with most quality lots selling from £220 to £253 per 100kg Forward lots sold to SAMPLE PRICES;

P Agnew Clogher 815kg Lim. to £2010 (£246) 795kg Ch. to £1940 (£244) 755kg Ch. to £1890 (£250) Wm. Martin Caledon 650kg Lim. to £1760 (£270) 670kg Ch. to £1680 (£250) 670kg Lim. to £1640 (£245) 680kg Ch. to £1630 (£239) and 655kg Ch. to £1610 (£246) Dungannon Producer 780kg S/H. to £1720 (£220) S McCaffery Irvinestown 700kg Lim. to £1700 (£243) 735kg AA. to £1680 (£228) and 725kg Lim. to £1600 (£220) R Hall Fivemiletown 745kg Ch. to £1700 (£228) 685kg Lim. to £1680 (£245) and 655kg Ch. to £1660 (£253) R Allen Loughgall 675kg Lim. to £1680 (£249) T E Hogg Lisbellaw 680kg Ch. to £1670 (£245) I Warrington Fivemiletown 745kg Ch. to £1660 (£223) J C Gibson Tynan 695kg AA. to £1620 (£233) Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 585kg Ch. (£244) and a 520kg Ch. to £1200 (£230) for S Bingham Augher. D Donaldson Aughnacloy 595kg Sim. to £1310 (£220) 575kg Sim. to £1310 (£226) and 570kg Sim. to £1300 (£228) G Maguire Lisnaskea 590kg AA. to £1260 (£213) and 585kg AA. to £1230 (£210) P Cullen Armagh 570kg AA. to £1250 (£219) N Johnston Clogher 510kg Ch. to £1180 (£231)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: K Farrell Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £1410 (£282) J McStay Lurgan 490kg Ch. to £1170 (£239) and 495kg Lim. to £1130 (£228) K Wilson Fermanagh 460kg Lim. to £1140 (£248) H Rutledge Newtownbutler 495kg AA. to £1130 (£228) P McCaughey Augher 490kg Lim. to £1110 (£226) 470kg Lim. to £1080, P McClave Roslea 455kg Ch. to £1110 (£244) N McMullan Aughnacloy 465kg Ch. to £1100 (£236) D Wilson Newtownbutler 500kg Lim. to £1100, 480kg Lim. to £1090 and 480kg Lim. to £1080. P McVeigh Dungannon 455kg Lim. to £1100 . O McCaffery Tempo 470kg Ch. to £1100and 460kg Ch. to £1080. P McCaffery Tempo 450kg AA. to £1090P & M Mullin Omagh 490kg Ch. to £1070. R Agnew Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £1070. P McAleer Pomeroy 480kg Ch. to £1070. E McCaffery Tempo 450kg AA. to £1070.

STORE HEIFERS (152 lots)

A steady demand reported in this section with heavy lots selling to £1590 for a 640kg Ch. selling to £1590 (£248) with most quality lots selling from £220 to £242 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £246 per 100kg for a 560kg Ch. to £1380. SAMPLE PRICES ;

R K Hawkes Omagh 640kg Ch. to £1490 (£248) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 690kg Ch. to £1550 (£224) 615kg Ch. to £1490 (£242) 655kg Ch. to £1460 (£223) 675kg Ch. to £1450, 645kg Lim. to £1440 (£223) 625kg Ch. to £1430 (£229) and 620kg Ch. to £1380 (£222) C Hall Dungannon 665kg Lim. to £1430 (£215) T Gardiner Markethill 640kg Ch. to £1410 (£220) E O Hanlon Clogher 605kg Ch. to £1400 (£231) J McKeever Pomeroy 615kg Ch. to £1400 (£227) K Johnston Brookeborough 600kg Ch. to £1380 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 590kg Ch. (£245) and 560kg Ch. to £1380 (£246) for D Murphy Rosslea. C Keys Clogher 590kg Ch. to £1400 (£237) F G Flynn Rosslea 590kg Lim. to £1400 (£237) J Elliott Newtownbutler 560kg Ch. to £1350 (£241) and 550kg Ch. to £1320 (£240) V McGee Dungannon 570kg Ch. to £1340 (£235) and 505kg Ch. to £1200 (£237) Geo Elliott Magheraveely 560kg Ch. to £1310 (£234) 555kg Ch. to £1290 (£232) and 540kg Chars to £1240 X 2 (£229) R Little Newtownbutler 580kg B/B. to £1280 (£220)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: E O Hanlon Clogher 485kg Ch. to £1170 (£241) 475kg AA. to £1150 (£242) 475kg Ch. to £1140 (£240) and 435kg AA. to £1060 (£243) J J Moane Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £1160 (£232) and 485kg Ch. to £1150 (£237) P Hughes Keady 495kg Lim. to £160 (£234) and 500kg Lim. to £1100 (£220) I Smith Fivemiletown 500kg AA. to £1150 (£230) V McGee Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1150 (£230) D Murphy Rosslea 445kg Ch. to £1120 (£249) K Johnston Brookeborough 495kg Lim. to £1120and 495kg Lim. to £1060. P McVeigh Dungannon 445kg Lim. to £1090. J Lynch Dungannon 480kg Sim. to £1070. A Lynch Ballygawley 475kg Sim. to £1060 and 445kg Sim. to £1000. W Vogan Killylea 480kg Her. to £1000. R J Woods Tempo 460kg Lim. to £1000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D P Gormley Irvinestown 400kg Ch. to £940, 360kg Ch. to £890, and 400kg AA. to £800. M McCaffery Clogher 395kg Ch. to £880and 375kg Ch. to £770. P McVeigh Dungannon 375kg Lim. to £840. E McCaffery Tempo 340kg Ch. to £790, 390kg AA. to £780, 370kg Ch. to £780, and 340kg Ch. to £700. W & C Mills Cookstown 390kg Lim. to £770 and 390kg Lim. to £730. W G Darling Aghalane 390kg AA. to £710. O McCaffery Tempo 375kg AA. to £700. T Gormley Irvinestown 340kg AA. to £700. O B Kelly Omagh 415kg Ch. to £1050 (£253) and 390kg Ch. to £1020 (£261)

WEANLINGS (255 lots)

A smaller entry this week with Steers & Bulls selling to a top of £1300 for a 615kg Lim. (£211) with smaller ones selling to £291 per 100kg for a 350kg Ch. to £1020. Weanling Heifers sold to £1150 for a 440kg Lim. (£261) and a 325kg Lim. to £850 (£261) SAMPLE PRICES:

STEERS & BULLS: H Brown Pomeroy 615kg Lim. to £1300 (£211) and 515kg Ch. to £1110 (£215) G Wilson Sixmilecross 420kg Ch. to £1110 (£264) and 390kg Ch. to £1030 (£264) Boa Island Producer 450kg Ch. to £1100 (£244) 385kg Ch. to £1050 (£273) 370kg Lim. to £1040 (£281) and 350kg Lim. to £1010 (£288) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 440kg AA. to £1080 (£245) K & A Clarke Tynan 500kg Sim. to £1070. Ballygawley Producer 405kg Ch. to £1060 (£262) and 395kg Lim. to £1010 (£255) P Hughes Keady 385kg Lim. to £1040 (£270) G J McKenna Clogher 370kg Ch. to £1020 (£275) 350kg Ch. to £1020 (£291) S McCanny Dromore 390kg Lim. to £1010 (£259)

WEANLING HEIFERS: D McCallan Carrickmore 440kg Lim. to £1150 (£261) and 405kg Lim. to £910. G Straghan Keady 450kg Ch. to £1000 (£222) and 465kg Ch. to £980. M L Nugent Augher 375kg Ch. to £970 (£258) and 340kg Ch. to £840 (£247) E Askin Ballygawley 415kg Ch. to £950 (£229) R Armstrong Kesh 360kg Lim. to £910 (£252) S McConnell Clogher 405kg Ch. to £900 375kg Ch. to £890, and 355kg Ch. to £880. G Connelly Rosslea 3550kg Lim. to £890 (£250) and 340kg Lim. to £840. Boa Island Producer 325kg Lim. to £850 (£261) A & A Armstrong Tempo 350kg Ch. to £820. T Noble Lisbellaw 375kg Ch. to £820. M A Garry Dromore 335kg Lim. to £820. P Hughes Keady 325kg Ch. to £800. R Armstrong Kesh 355kg Lim. to £800.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller turnout this week sold to £1900 and £1650 for Calved Heifers from a Dungannon Producer. Springing Heifers sold to £1580 and £1230 for a Rosslea Producer . Young Maiden Heifers sold to £600 for a Clogher Producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good steady demand this week with K Bell Aughnacloy selling a 2015 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1670 and a 2014 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1450. G Buchannon Lisbellaw £1540 for Heifer & Bull Calf. M/S F E & P E Leitch Aughnacloy £1250 for 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1400, £1330, £1190 and £920 for K O Neill Dromore. M/S J & P Trueman Ballygawley £1170 and £1100.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another large entry sold to a keen demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £420 for a Lim. to K Moore Augher. P A & J Grue Lisnaskea £400 X 2 for Chars. Sixmilecross Producer £400, £390, and £370 for Limms. J F D Wilson Strabane £375 and £360 for AAs. Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £315 for B/B. and £275 for AA. C McBrien Lisnaskea £285 for Her. I Mulligan Augher £280 for Sim.

HEIFER CALVES: Sixmilecross Producer £450 and £425 for Limms. G Foster Kinawley £420 X 2 for AAs. H S McKinley Trillick £400 for Ch. J Sharkey Fivemiletown £395 for Lim. G Connelly Roslea £390 for AA. D M & E Murray Fintona £365 for AA. and £365 for Lim. K Moore Augher £345 for Lim. Clogher Producer £290 and £270 for Limms.

REARED MALE LUMPS: M/S D & L Armstrong Ederney £770 for Ch. Sixmilecross Producer £760 , £640 and £540 for S/Hs. K Moore Augher £680 for Sim. £640, £590 X 2 £580 and £560 for Limms. S Cox Kinawley £640, £550 and £525 for Chars. J Kelly Dungannon £590 for Lim. M/S D M & E Murray Fintona £580 for Lim. and £580 for B/B. M King Fintona £530 for Lim.